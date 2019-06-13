Suicide attack in Anantnag carried on behest of Pakistan, security for Amarnath pilgrimage foolproof: J&K Governor

The attack on security forces which led to the killing of five central reserve police force men in south Kashmir's Anantnag district has thrown a new challenge and raised concerns about the safety and security of those who will be coming for the holy pilgrimage this year.

Amarnath yatra which will commence next month in Kashmir valley and have to pass through the stretch of road which came under attack by terrorists on Wednesday, when they were on law and order duty.

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik has said that the attack on security forces was carried on the behest of Pakistan. "Whenever situation improves in the valley when forces have an upper hand, directions are given from outside for fidayeen (suicide) attack," Malik said adding that security for the Amarnath Pilgrimage will be improved.

"Hundred percent this was done on the behest of Pakistan and Fidayeen attacks happen after Pakistan given signal," the J&K Governor told media.

The Advisor to Governor and a retired IPS officer, K Vijay Kumar, who was involved in the killing of the Veerappan during Operation Cocoon of 2004 says arrangements are foolproof and there is no need to worry.

"We will take sufficient precautions. We will factor in what happened in Anantnag. We also look at the previous incident and this will also be part of overall planning. With all intelligence and precaution, this is the place where the public and transport is moving. It's not an isolated post, it was one to one," says Kumar.

In 2017, Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists opened fire on a bus carrying Amarnath yatra pilgrims killing 8 and injured 19 others in Anantnag district.

"We wouldn't say what we will do, but we will do all the arrangements. Within a few minutes, there was a proper reaction, the initial opportunity is with the other side," the advisor to Governor said.

On being asked which group was behind the attack, Kumar said that there are some claims made and name of Al Umar outfit has been mentioned but, they don't give it complete credibility and will analyze.

Speaking after laying the wreath on the coffins of slain CRPF men, he said that "there are a lot of people from the community who want to bring the situation to normal, however, these kinds of elements coming from outside can change the temperature little bit we are resolute and determined."

The important Hindu pilgrimage is scheduled to begin on July 1 and end on August 15.