Stuti Khandwala, who cracked NEET, JEE Main, AIIMS and JIPMER, chooses research on mental illness at MIT

Surat-based Stuti Khandwala who hit headlines for clearing four top competitive exams NEET, JEE Main, AIIMS and JIPMER, besides securing a scholarship from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), has decided to pursue research in the premier US institute.

MIT has extended 90 percent scholarship to her. She has opted for research on mental illness.

"I have secured a 90 percent scholarship offer from MIT, I will finally be doing research there for the next four years. I want to do research in mental illness so that I can work for the country's upliftment," she told ANI.

The 18-year-old had secured all India rank 10 in AIIMS entrance exam, 71st rank in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), 27th in JIPMER entrance test and passed JEE Main with 99.91 percentile.

Khandwala, who studied at Allen Career Institute in Kota, had also secured top rank in Rajasthan Board Class XII examination with 98.8 percent marks in science subjects.