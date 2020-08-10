Students vs UGC: SG Mehta says final year exams necessary, SC grants time to file replies; here's where the case stands

Headlines

Daniel Radcliffe hopes Harry Potter Reboot series is able to please fans: ‘People that were angry about things…’

Massive king cobra spotted hiding above shoe rack, viral video terrifies internet

Watch: BJP leaders lathi-charged in Patna amid protests over alleged recruitment scam

Janhvi Kapoor says 'people give up on love easily' these days, reveals what Bawaal taught her about marriage and love

Hi Nanna: Nani and Mrunal Thakur to steer this emotional extravaganza filled with beautiful moments: Watch Video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Groom Thrashed In Bihar For Deceiving Bride With A Wig

Daniel Radcliffe hopes Harry Potter Reboot series is able to please fans: ‘People that were angry about things…’

Massive king cobra spotted hiding above shoe rack, viral video terrifies internet

Sleep tips: 5 steps to get better sleep at night

Yoga Asanas to increase stamina

AI reimagines Mirzapur characters as Hollywood’s most notorious gangsters

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Shweta Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous in bralette blouse, mermaid lehenga; netizens say 'too sexy and tempting'

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

DNA | Will the sins of MP government be washed away by washing the feet of tribal victim?

Asus ROG Flow X13 Review: Is This The Best Convertible Gaming 'Tablet'?

Muslims across India celebrate Eid-Al-Adha, devotess offer prayers at Jama Masjid in Delhi

Janhvi Kapoor says 'people give up on love easily' these days, reveals what Bawaal taught her about marriage and love

Shah Rukh Khan looks menacing as bald villain in first poster from Jawan, fans say ‘this will be bigger than Pathaan’

Shah Rukh Khan watched films of these four south stars to prepare for Jawan: 'To understand language of expression...'

HomeIndia

india

Students vs UGC: SG Mehta says final year exams necessary, SC grants time to file replies; here's where the case stands

A three-judge Bench of the Supreme Court was on this day continuing the hearing of a bunch of petitions in the Students vs UGC case against the UGC direction to universities to hold the Final Year Examinations by September 30 amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak. In its last hearing, the top court had directed the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to clear its stance on the final year examinations.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 10, 2020, 12:37 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the University Grants Commission (UGC), on Sunday told the Supreme Court that the UGC is the only body that can prescribe rules for conferring a degree and that states cannot change the rules. He also contested that conducting the final year examinations, as decreed by the UGC, is mandatory and it is not in the interest of students to not have exams.

A three-judge Bench of the Supreme Court was on this day continuing the hearing of a bunch of petitions in the Students vs UGC case against the UGC direction to universities to hold the Final Year Examinations by September 30 amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak. In its last hearing, the top court had directed the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to clear its stance on the final year examinations.

What is the Students vs UGC case all about?

The petitioners argue that it is unsafe in the current situation of the pandemic to conduct the examinations. The UGC has said that there was enough time to conduct the examinations in a manner that the universities see fit.

While states such as Maharashtra and Delhi have officially opposed the UGC decree and have cancelled the final year examinations in the respective state universities, the UGC has, in turn, contested that the final year examinations are mandatory as the degree cannot be allotted without proper assessment.

Where does the case currently stand?

A three-judge Bench of the Supreme Court, lead by Justice Ashok Bhushan, began hearing the pleas from the petitioners on this day against the UGC decree asking universities to conduct the final year examinations by September 30.

The Delhi government has already submitted that it is not possible to conduct the final year examinations in the current climate of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. Meanwhile, a bunch of petitions from final year law student Yash Dubey, 31 other students, and the Maharashtra Government have also challenged the UGC's decision to conduct the final year examinations.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the University Grants Commission (UGC), on Sunday told the Supreme Court that the UGC is the only body that can prescribe rules for conferring a degree and that states cannot change the rules. He also contested that conducting the final year examinations, as decreed by the UGC, is mandatory and it is not in the interest of students to not have exams.

The Court then asked the Solicitor-General if the Disaster Management Act (considering that there is an ongoing pandemic) would have an overriding effect on the UGC directive.

The Supreme Court has finally set a date -- August 14 -- for the Solicitor General, appearing for the UGC, to file a response to the affidavits and the question regarding the Disaster Management Act. On August 14, the Supreme Court will also be walked through the entire scheme of the UGC to help conduct the examinations safely, Mehta said, adding that in the meanwhile, students ought to keep preparing for the final year examinations.

"The sooner this is resolved, the better is it for students," said Solicitor General Tushar Mehta. The Supreme Court will hear the case next on August 14.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

India's highest paid actor may quit film industry, it's not Rajinikanth, Prabhas, Jr NTR, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay, Salman

Meet Vinay Sanghi, whose Rs 2650 crore company is set to buy OLX India’s Auto Business for Rs 537 crore

Debina Bonnerjee slams trolls body-shaming her after pregnancy, calling 'chhoti haathi', says 'gaaliyon ko...'

Madonna shares health update after battling bacterial infection: ‘My focus is getting stronger’ — Check post

World's highest-paid actress died 60 years ago, still earns more than Gal Gadot, Margot Robbie, Zendaya, Priyanka today

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Shweta Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous in bralette blouse, mermaid lehenga; netizens say 'too sexy and tempting'

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

In pics: Sunny Leone drops sizzling photos in thigh high slit gown from Kennedy world premiere at Cannes 2023

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE