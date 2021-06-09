STF guns down two wanted Punjab gangsters in Kolkata shootout

The Kolkata Police's Special Task Force ( STF) on Wednesday gunned down two Punjab wanted gangsters believed to be involved in gun-running and responsible for killing two policemen. The deceased duo has been identified as Jaspreet Jassi and Jaipal Bhullar.

The STF raided a residential block in New Town's Shapoorji complex after a tip-off that the two gangsters involved in bringing weapons into West Bengal from Bihar via Birbhum were hiding there.

As per the Kolkata Police, the gangsters fired on the STF personnel and tried to escape, but both were killed in the encounter that lasted for around 35 minutes.

Both were wanted in Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh for over 40 cases related to robbery, murder, extortion and kidnapping, among others.

At around 3.30 pm on Wednesday, an STF team raided flat number B 153, an LIG apartment where they were hiding since May 22. Suddenly, they started firing from inside and as a result, the cops had to open fire in retaliation.

"We wanted them to surrender but they started firing, so we had to fire back. As a result, both of them died. One of our personnel, Kartick Ghosh, was injured in the firing. He has suffered a bullet injury on his left shoulder and has been admitted to a private hospital," one of the officers said.

(With IANS inputs)