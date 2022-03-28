'Stealth Omicron' cases rise in several countries from Europe to Asia, should Indians be concerned?

Several countries of the world, from US in the west to China in the east and Europe in between, are seeing Covid-19 spikes. Experts are suggesting the possibility of India also witnessing a fourth wave in the coming months. As per experts, a fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic could peak in India in June or July and is expected to only subside by October.

Furthermore, a new variant of the variant of concern Omicron, named the ‘stealth Omicron’ has become a matter of concern. Scientifically named BA.2, the sub-variant originated from the Omicron BA.1 variant which was behind the third wave in India and Covid spikes across the world last winter.

Cases on the rise across the world

In Europe, Germany, France and Italy reported over a lakh new cases each last weekend. While Germany recorded 3 lakh new Covid cases on just Friday, 4.2 million fresh infections have been recorded in the UK in the past week.

In China and South Korea too, the new sub-variant is suspected to be behind the latest spikes. China, with its zero Covid policy, has put one of its biggest financial hubs of Shanghai under strict lockdown measures.

As per the US Centers for Disease control, the sub-variant is responsible for 33% of the new cases being recorded in the country, which is reporting 28,600 new cases daily on an average.

