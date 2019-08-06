'Stay out of our internal affairs': India tells China after remarks on Article 370

Headlines

PM Modi to launch development projects in Pune today, receive Lokmanya Tilak National Award

DNA Special: What is Translunar Injection and how it is being used in Chandrayaan-3 for moon landing?

Meet IITian who cracked UPSC twice to become IAS officer, used social media during preparation, bagged AIR...

Eng vs Aus 5th Test: England beat Australia by 49 runs to draw Ashes 2-2

Wordle 773 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 1

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

PM Modi to launch development projects in Pune today, receive Lokmanya Tilak National Award

DNA Special: What is Translunar Injection and how it is being used in Chandrayaan-3 for moon landing?

Meet IITian who cracked UPSC twice to become IAS officer, used social media during preparation, bagged AIR...

Motivational quotes by Sonu Sood

7 must-watch films of Taapsee Pannu on her birthday

8 most-awaited OTT series and films releasing in August

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

5 times Aashram star Tridha Choudhury made heads turn with her drool-worthy photos

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Venkatesh Prasad Lashes Out On The Indian Team After They Got Defeated By West Indies In 2nd ODI

Jawan first song Zinda Banda out, Alia Bhatt thanks fans, First look of Ananya Panday unveiled from Dream Girl 2 & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 31

DNA with Sourabh Raaj Jain on Zee News from Monday to Friday at 9 PM | #DNAwithSourabh

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

Loki season 2 trailer: Tom Hiddleston slips through time in Marvel series; fans say 'God of Mischief returns'

Kiara Advani enjoys her birthday with Sidharth Malhotra at exotic location, fans call them 'hottest couple' - Watch

HomeIndia

India

'Stay out of our internal affairs': India tells China after remarks on Article 370

India does not comment on the internal affairs of other countries and similarly expects other countries to do likewise, New Delhi said.

article-main
Latest News

Sidhant Sibal

Updated: Aug 06, 2019, 07:51 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India on Tuesday issued a strongly worded statement in response to Chinese reaction to abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, asking Beijing to not comment "in our internal affairs." 

The Ministry of External Affairs in a statement said, “The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Bill 2019, introduced by the Government in Parliament on 5 August, which proposes the formation of a new “Union Territory of Ladakh” is an internal matter concerning the territory of India."

India does not comment on the internal affairs of other countries and similarly expects other countries to do likewise, New Delhi said. 

It is interesting to know New Delhi hasn't commented on the recent protests in Hong Kong and in the past not made any statements on the crackdown in Tibet and crackdown on minority Muslims in north western province of Xinjiang.

Earlier, reacting to India's decision removing the special status for Jammu and Kashmir, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said, "The Indian side has continued to damage China’s territorial sovereignty by unilaterally modifying the form of domestic law. This practice is unacceptable and will not have any effect."

The Chinese side also urged the "Indian side to be cautious on the border issue, strictly abide by the relevant agreements reached between the two sides, and avoid taking actions that further complicate the border issue."

On this, the MEA reminded that the two sides have agreed to a "fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable settlement of the boundary question on the basis of the Political Parameters and Guiding Principles for the Settlement of India-China Boundary Question" and pending such a settlement, "both sides have agreed to maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas".

In the aftermath of the Doklam crisis of 2017 which led to a 2-month long standoff between Chinese and Indian forces over Bhutanese territory, both India and China have been making concerted efforts to improve ties starting with the famous informal summit in Wuhan in April 2018.

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met on the sidelines of SCO summit in Kyrgyzstan. The Chinese president will be coming to India later this year for the second informal summit.

Both leaders met 4 times in 2018, starting with Informal Wuhan summit in April followed by bilateral meetings on the sidelines of SCO, BRICS and G20.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This Indian film earned Rs 5000 crore at box-office, not DDLJ, Lagaan, Dangal, Baahubali 2, RRR, KGF2, Pathan, PK, 2.0

Lok Sabha 2024 poll preparations: PM Modi to hold meetings with NDA MPs from today

Watch: Snake invades ground during Lanka Premier League 2023 match, viral video takes internet by storm

Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal-starrer web series Mirzapur to be made into a feature film? Here's what we know

Pyramids or mere mountains? Satellite captures mysterious structure in Antarctica, netizens react

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

5 times Aashram star Tridha Choudhury made heads turn with her drool-worthy photos

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE