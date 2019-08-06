'Stay out of our internal affairs': India tells China after remarks on Article 370

India does not comment on the internal affairs of other countries and similarly expects other countries to do likewise, New Delhi said.

India on Tuesday issued a strongly worded statement in response to Chinese reaction to abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, asking Beijing to not comment "in our internal affairs."

The Ministry of External Affairs in a statement said, “The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Bill 2019, introduced by the Government in Parliament on 5 August, which proposes the formation of a new “Union Territory of Ladakh” is an internal matter concerning the territory of India."

India does not comment on the internal affairs of other countries and similarly expects other countries to do likewise, New Delhi said.

It is interesting to know New Delhi hasn't commented on the recent protests in Hong Kong and in the past not made any statements on the crackdown in Tibet and crackdown on minority Muslims in north western province of Xinjiang.

Earlier, reacting to India's decision removing the special status for Jammu and Kashmir, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said, "The Indian side has continued to damage China’s territorial sovereignty by unilaterally modifying the form of domestic law. This practice is unacceptable and will not have any effect."

The Chinese side also urged the "Indian side to be cautious on the border issue, strictly abide by the relevant agreements reached between the two sides, and avoid taking actions that further complicate the border issue."

On this, the MEA reminded that the two sides have agreed to a "fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable settlement of the boundary question on the basis of the Political Parameters and Guiding Principles for the Settlement of India-China Boundary Question" and pending such a settlement, "both sides have agreed to maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas".

In the aftermath of the Doklam crisis of 2017 which led to a 2-month long standoff between Chinese and Indian forces over Bhutanese territory, both India and China have been making concerted efforts to improve ties starting with the famous informal summit in Wuhan in April 2018.

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met on the sidelines of SCO summit in Kyrgyzstan. The Chinese president will be coming to India later this year for the second informal summit.

Both leaders met 4 times in 2018, starting with Informal Wuhan summit in April followed by bilateral meetings on the sidelines of SCO, BRICS and G20.