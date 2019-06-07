SSB Recruitment 2019: 7 June last day to apply for 290 vacancies; check process

Headlines

Shah Rukh Khan requests Lokesh Kanagaraj to watch Jawan’s Tamil version and asks for his feedback: ‘Tell me if we…’

Amid rising India vs Bharat debate, netizens unleash flood of hilarious memes

DNA TV Show: Mother reunites with lost son after 7 years, know heartbreaking tale of separation

PCOS Awareness Month 2023: Popular myths busted by scientific logic

Sonia Gandhi’s letter to PM Modi sparks row; Piyush Goyal attacks Congress amid political warfare

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Amid rising India vs Bharat debate, netizens unleash flood of hilarious memes

Shah Rukh Khan requests Lokesh Kanagaraj to watch Jawan’s Tamil version and asks for his feedback: ‘Tell me if we…’

PCOS Awareness Month 2023: Popular myths busted by scientific logic

8 Indian foods to avoid for quick weight loss

Before Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan’s top 10 highest grossing films

10 easy ways to speed up your metabolism

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Priyank Kharge booked for ‘hurting religious sentiments’ in UP’s Rampur

Chandrayaan 3: ISRO Shares 3-dimensional Image of Lander from Moon's Surface

Jawan Box Office: How G20 Summit In Delhi Can Affect Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Collection?

Shah Rukh Khan requests Lokesh Kanagaraj to watch Jawan’s Tamil version and asks for his feedback: ‘Tell me if we…’

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner issue joint statement day after filing for divorce: ‘There are many speculative narratives...’

Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma says this superstar from current generation can play Sunny Deol’s Tara Singh

HomeIndia

India

SSB Recruitment 2019: 7 June last day to apply for 290 vacancies; check process

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has released forms for candidates to apply for the post-Constable (General Duty) Posts.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 20, 2019, 05:47 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has released forms for candidates to apply for the post-Constable (General Duty) Posts.

There are 290 vacancies in SSB for Combatised CTs (Tradesmen i.e. Tailor, Cobbler, Cook, Barber, Washerman, Safaiwala, Gardner, Water Carrier, and Waiter) and CT (Orderlies).

The last date to apply for SSB Recruitment 2019 is today, i.e. on 07 June 2019.

The prescribed format is available on the official website for the candidates who are interested and eligible for the jobs.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates should be matric or equivalent from a recognized board or institute, with experience minimum of 3 years of regular service in SSB. They should have medical category SHAPE-I. It is also necessary that the applicant should have a clean service record in the preceding 3 years of service. 
It is also expected that the AP AR grading for preceding 3 years (i.e. 2015-16, 2016-17 & 2017- 18) should not be below "Good" (not below 04 numbers in AP AR).
 
Age Limit

Candidates till 35 years of age are eligible to apply for the job.

Selection Procedure

The criteria for the selection of the candidate would be based on Height, Documentation, Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Measurement of Chest and Weight, Written Examination, Detailed Medical Examination (DME) and Review Medical Examination (RME).

Once Review Medical Examination (RME) is completed, the final selection list will be generated on the basis of marks obtained in the written test.

How to Apply

The candidates who are interested and eligible for the post can submit their applications in the prescribed format along with necessary documents to their respective units on or before 07 June 2019. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Asia Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after India beat Nepal by 10 wickets to secure Super 4 berth

SRK's Pathaan 'cures' Japanese video game designer Hideo Kojima's mental exhaustion: 'It opened my blood vessels'

Zika virus in Mumbai: Second case reported in city, 15-year-old girl in hospital, stable

CM Himanta Sarma discusses with Amit Shah complete withdrawal of AFSPA from Assam

Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma slams Indian bowlers and fielders for lackluster performance against Nepal

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE