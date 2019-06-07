SSB Recruitment 2019: 7 June last day to apply for 290 vacancies; check process

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has released forms for candidates to apply for the post-Constable (General Duty) Posts.

There are 290 vacancies in SSB for Combatised CTs (Tradesmen i.e. Tailor, Cobbler, Cook, Barber, Washerman, Safaiwala, Gardner, Water Carrier, and Waiter) and CT (Orderlies).

The last date to apply for SSB Recruitment 2019 is today, i.e. on 07 June 2019.

The prescribed format is available on the official website for the candidates who are interested and eligible for the jobs.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates should be matric or equivalent from a recognized board or institute, with experience minimum of 3 years of regular service in SSB. They should have medical category SHAPE-I. It is also necessary that the applicant should have a clean service record in the preceding 3 years of service.

It is also expected that the AP AR grading for preceding 3 years (i.e. 2015-16, 2016-17 & 2017- 18) should not be below "Good" (not below 04 numbers in AP AR).



Age Limit

Candidates till 35 years of age are eligible to apply for the job.

Selection Procedure

The criteria for the selection of the candidate would be based on Height, Documentation, Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Measurement of Chest and Weight, Written Examination, Detailed Medical Examination (DME) and Review Medical Examination (RME).

Once Review Medical Examination (RME) is completed, the final selection list will be generated on the basis of marks obtained in the written test.

How to Apply

The candidates who are interested and eligible for the post can submit their applications in the prescribed format along with necessary documents to their respective units on or before 07 June 2019.