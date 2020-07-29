Srinagar COVID Warrior: Meet Jamil Ahmed, ambulance driver who ferries coronavirus patients across town without fear

This is a story of an ambulance driver from Srinagar who ferries COVID-19 patients in the town without caring for himself and his family. Not only this, but he also ferries the dead bodies of those who die with COVID infection, even to the graveyard and crematorium.

Jamil Ahmed has been assigned the job and he does it without any fear In some cases. Once, he even himself dug the ground for the dead as the relatives of the deceased COVID-19 patient refused to come near the body in the fear of contracting the coronavirus. He has so far admitted more than eight thousand COVID-19 positive patients in Srinagar, and taken 70 of the 85 deceased patients to their graves and the crematoriums. Out of the 302 deaths in Jammu and Kashmir, 85 were in Srinagar.

Jamil's ambulance is now kept only for COVID-19 patients. According to Jamil, the coronavirus fear was so high that when an ambulance siren is heard the grave diggers flee the cemetery, leaving their tools behind. "Then I complete the unfinished job of digging the grave. My work will be rewarded by God," says Jamil, who works as an ambulance driver in the Srinagar Seventh Department.

"I have taken about 80% of the COVID-19 positive patients of the town in this ambulance," Jamil says, pointing at his vehicle, "I am its driver. I did not take the COVID-19 patients so that I can get a medal or something, I did for the Allah (God) "

"Allah will reward me because these people are helpless, their families are helpless. iI we don't come forward and offer our hands, then we have to keep them on the roads. Someone has to come forward when we ask Allah for help," said Jamil.

When it comes to his own, Jamil has instructed his family members to stay inside the house because he often comes home after spending the majority of the day being in the vicinity of the virus and he does not want his family to get into trouble because of him. He has even stopped visiting friends and relatives.

Jamil says "I do not allow my wife to go anywhere, nor do I allow my children to do so. I myself do not go to my in-laws' house. I do not want anyone to be in trouble because of me. Thanks to God, my family is safe."

He added, "If one works with sincerity then Allah assists them in their work. I have assured my family members that God is there to keep us protected."

Jamil says whoever has been killed in Srinagar due to COVID-19, they have been picked up in his ambulance.

Jamil, who is a real COVID warrior, has not only brought Muslim dead bodies to graves but has also taken Hindu Sikh dead bodies to the cremation ground in Srinagar. Jamil is a true hero and one of the best examples of humanity. He says he will continue his service as long as his body supports:

Jammu & Kashmir has crossed the 18,000-mark with respect to the total number of positive cases of COVID-19. Three to four hundred positive cases are reported every day and till now there have been more than 300 deaths. Notably, most of the cases are coming from the Srinagar district of Kashmir.