Specially-abled Haryana girl who scored 2 marks in Maths gets 100 after re-evaluation

Supriya's father Chhajjuram said that she got over 90 marks in all subjects but she got only 2 in Mathematic and hence he applied for re-evaluation.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 08, 2020, 11:31 AM IST

Supriya, a differently-abled student of class 10

Supriya, a specially-abled student alleged that she was erroneously given only 2 marks in Mathematics by the Board of School Education, Haryana (BSHE) in her class 10 board examination as her answer sheet meant for 'blind candidate' was not checked following proper procedure. However, after re-evaluation, she got 100 marks in the same subject.

"I was given 2 marks in Mathematics exam. I was shocked and sad. My father applied for re-evaluation and after re-evaluation, I got 100 marks. I would like to demand from that board that this should not happen to any other specially-abled student," Supriya, a partially blind student told ANI.

Supriya's father Chhajjuram said that she got over 90 marks in all subjects but she got only 2 in Mathematic and hence he applied for re-evaluation.

"I have spent Rs 5,000 in the process of applying for re-evaluation. I am a Mathematics teacher. My daughter scored good marks in all subjects except in maths, hence I applied for re-evaluation. Later she got 100 marks after re-evaluation," he said.

The principal of the Government Senior Secondary School, Hisar, Hrishikesh Kundu said that Supriya will be honored after school re-opens.

"Supriya is a hard-working student. She is good at studies and we will honor her after school re-opens," he said. The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSHE) had declared Class 10 Results 2020 on its official website on July 10.

(With ANI inputs)

