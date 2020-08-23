Sonia Gandhi may resign as Congress interim president, will party consider someone outside Gandhi family?

After the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi resigned as party president in August last year, taking responsibility for the disastrous results of the Congress in the polls. Sonia Gandhi has been the party's interim chairperson for more than a year since then.

Sonia Gandhi is likely to resign as the interim president of the Congress party, sources said amid the ongoing political speculation over the leadership of the grand old party. The Congress Working Committee (CWC) is going to meet on Monday. According to sources, Sonia Gandhi's resignation from the presidential post may formally be announced at the CWC meet.

After the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi resigned as party president in August last year, taking responsibility for the disastrous results of the Congress in the polls. Sonia Gandhi has been the party's interim chairperson for more than a year since then.

Now the next question which arises out of the current situation is that if Sonia Gandhi does indeed resign from the post of the Congress president, who will, then, take over the reins of the grand old party? The answer is not as apparent as one might think. A party faction is in favour of Rahul Gandhi's re-coronation for the post of party president. However, a few days ago, Priyanka Gandhi raised political speculation by casting doubts on the issue of the presidential post going to a member of the Gandhi family.

However, the fact remains that within the Congress there is an increasing demand that Rahul Gandhi be once again anointed as Congress president. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has opposed the challenge to the Gandhi family leadership and said that this not the time to do this. He is of the opinion that Sonia Gandhi should remain in charge of Congress' reigns as long as she wants, after which Rahul Gandhi needs to become Congress president. Similarly, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has also said that Rahul Gandhi should again become the party's president.

On the other hand, inside the Congress, there is also a growing demand for holding elections to the post of the party president and for the seats of the Congress Working Committee. On this issue, veteran leader Salman Khurshid said that instead of internal elections, Congress should consider checking the internal consensus once.