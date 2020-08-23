Sonia Gandhi may resign as Congress interim president, will party consider someone outside Gandhi family?

Headlines

GATE 2024 Notification to release soon at gate.iisc.ac.in, check details

IAF Agniveervayu 2024 recruitment: Registration begins today at agnipathvayu.cdac.in, check selection process

Zareen Khan reveals how comparison with Katrina Kaif impacted her career, says 'industry didn't give me a chance...'

Noida flood situation: Hindon river to reach danger water level mark soon after heavy rainfall

PM Kisan 14th installment: PM Modi to release Rs 17,000 crore to 8.5 crore beneficiaries today

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

GATE 2024 Notification to release soon at gate.iisc.ac.in, check details

IAF Agniveervayu 2024 recruitment: Registration begins today at agnipathvayu.cdac.in, check selection process

Zareen Khan reveals how comparison with Katrina Kaif impacted her career, says 'industry didn't give me a chance...'

9 motivational quotes by APJ Abdul Kalam

5 action-packed scenes from Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 trailer 

Players who have hit maximum sixes in ODI

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

5 times Aashram star Tridha Choudhury made heads turn with her drool-worthy photos

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates new ITPO complex 'Bharat Mandapam' in Delhi

Opposition bloc moves no-confidence motion in Parliament against Modi govt

DNA: Pain of the victims of Manipur Violence

Zareen Khan reveals how comparison with Katrina Kaif impacted her career, says 'industry didn't give me a chance...'

Nothing Compares 2 U singer Sinéad O'Connor passes away at 56

Ameesha Patel says she keeps blocking Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma on WhatsApp: 'We share father-daughter relationship'

HomeIndia

India

Sonia Gandhi may resign as Congress interim president, will party consider someone outside Gandhi family?

After the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi resigned as party president in August last year, taking responsibility for the disastrous results of the Congress in the polls. Sonia Gandhi has been the party's interim chairperson for more than a year since then.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 23, 2020, 06:07 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Sonia Gandhi is likely to resign as the interim president of the Congress party, sources said amid the ongoing political speculation over the leadership of the grand old party. The Congress Working Committee (CWC) is going to meet on Monday. According to sources, Sonia Gandhi's resignation from the presidential post may formally be announced at the CWC meet.

After the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi resigned as party president in August last year, taking responsibility for the disastrous results of the Congress in the polls. Sonia Gandhi has been the party's interim chairperson for more than a year since then.

Now the next question which arises out of the current situation is that if Sonia Gandhi does indeed resign from the post of the Congress president, who will, then, take over the reins of the grand old party? The answer is not as apparent as one might think. A party faction is in favour of Rahul Gandhi's re-coronation for the post of party president. However, a few days ago, Priyanka Gandhi raised political speculation by casting doubts on the issue of the presidential post going to a member of the Gandhi family.

However, the fact remains that within the Congress there is an increasing demand that Rahul Gandhi be once again anointed as Congress president. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has opposed the challenge to the Gandhi family leadership and said that this not the time to do this. He is of the opinion that Sonia Gandhi should remain in charge of Congress' reigns as long as she wants, after which Rahul Gandhi needs to become Congress president. Similarly, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has also said that Rahul Gandhi should again become the party's president.

On the other hand, inside the Congress, there is also a growing demand for holding elections to the post of the party president and for the seats of the Congress Working Committee. On this issue, veteran leader Salman Khurshid said that instead of internal elections, Congress should consider checking the internal consensus once.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

As Musk changes Twitter’s identity, Zuckerberg announces new feature for Threads

Kevin Spacey breaks down after being declared not guilty in sexual assault case involving 4 men

Meet Muskan Dagar, DU graduate who used to study 12 hours daily, cracked UPSC without coaching, bagged AIR 72

What was the significance of Tiger Hill during 1999 Kargil War? How Indian Army recaptured their territory

This Pakistani player leaves behind Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar to reach special milestone in Test cricket

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

5 times Aashram star Tridha Choudhury made heads turn with her drool-worthy photos

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE