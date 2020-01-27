'Something terribly wrong has happened': Congress moves NHRC over UP Police action during anti-CAA protests

Headlines

DNA Special: Will India surpass US economy in future?

MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings tops in brand and business enterprise value at Rs 1740 crore: Report

Meet Vinay Sanghi, whose Rs 2650 crore company is set to buy OLX India’s Auto Business for Rs 537 crore

Hema Malini opens up on living away from Dharmendra, says 'every woman wants to have husband'

West Bengal Panchayat Election result 2023: TMC set to dominate Bengal rural polls, bags 28,985 seats

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA Special: Will India surpass US economy in future?

MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings tops in brand and business enterprise value at Rs 1740 crore: Report

Meet Vinay Sanghi, whose Rs 2650 crore company is set to buy OLX India’s Auto Business for Rs 537 crore

9 motivational quotes by Sushant Singh Rajput

10 side-effects of having milk at night

6 side effects of tomatoes

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Weight Loss: 5 shakes to keep you hydrated and lose those extra kilos

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Qualifier 1: Chennai enters IPL 2023 final after defeating Gujarat

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti visits Sabarmati Ashram

Alia Bhatt brutally trolled, BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Jennie spotted holding hands & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, May 18

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

Hema Malini opens up on living away from Dharmendra, says 'every woman wants to have husband'

Disha Patani drops sexy photos in tiger print bikini, says 'I lost this swim set'

HomeIndia

india

'Something terribly wrong has happened': Congress moves NHRC over UP Police action during anti-CAA protests

Top Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi, were part of the delegation that met the NHRC on Monday.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 27, 2020, 09:54 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Congress leaders on Monday met the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to file a complaint 'against the action of Uttar Pradesh police on the protesters' during demonstrations against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) last month. 

At least 19 people were killed in alleged police firing during protests in Uttar Pradesh in December last year. While state police initially denied firing any bullets on protesters, it later conceded but has maintained that it was not responsible for any deaths. 

Top Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi, were part of the delegation that met the NHRC on Monday.

During the meeting, Rahul Gandhi said, "We can't become a country where the leadership brutalises its own people. You (NHRC) are the appropriate institution to safeguard Human Rights. If NHRC goes into details of what is submitted, you will be convinced that something terribly wrong has happened in UP."

"There is a systematic process being put in place across the country. They are inducting Police mitras to brutalise people. What is taking place is against the idea of India and the Constitution," he added. 

Meanwhile, the Allahabad High Court on Tuesday asked for information on the postmortem report of all deceased, medical treatment of police personnel and others from the state government. Court has also asked for details on the procedure of the imposition of Section 144 in the state at the time.

Massive protests have emerged across the country following the introduction of the new citizenship law. The new law promises citizenship to members of 6 non-Muslim communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who entered India before December 31, 2014.

Critics say that the new law is against the secular nature of the Indian Constitution and clubbed with the proposed NRC may be misused to strip away some Muslims' citizenship in the country. The BJP, however, has argued that the law has nothing to do with India's Muslims and only helps those who fled religious persecution in the neighbouring countries. 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IIT dropout employee with Rs 12100 crore net worth, works in 1.52 trillion dollar firm, did MBA from...

Huma Qureshi reveals how much she was paid for Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur

Remember this cricketer, took 5 wickets bowling with broken foot for Sunil Gavaskar-led India? He built biz worth crores

Step inside Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's sea-facing villa in Dubai with private spa, swimming pools, its worth...

Ridhi Dogra reacts after being trolled for no screen time in Jawan Prevue, says 'you saw Shah Rukh khan 30 times...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Weight Loss: 5 shakes to keep you hydrated and lose those extra kilos

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

IRCTC Tour Package: Discover beauty of Ooty on a budget, check price details

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE