Software in Rajasthan’s Kota hacking Railways’ tatkal system

In a major crackdown by the Railway Protection Force (RPF), as many as 387 touts were arrested across more than hundred cities to check misuse of the facility of train e-ticketing and tatkal, said a railway official on Friday.

The RPF launched ‘Operation Thunder’ and conducted raids in 276 places across 141 cities. According to RPF Director General (DG) Arun Kumar, this being the peak season the touts who misuse the facilities are active. Accordingly, the RPF made several teams and planned to conduct raids on June 13. In the raid, 22,253 tickets worth Rs 32,99,093 were recovered on which the journeys was supposed to be undertaken.

The tickets of more than fifty thousand passengers booked by the touts have been cancelled by the Indian Railways. An initial investigation revealed that in the last ten days, the touts had booked over 3,12,00,000 tickets.

10-DAY SCRUTINY 3,12,00,000 – Tickets booked by touts in 10 days



– Tickets booked by touts in 10 days 22,253 – No. of tickets recovered



– No. of tickets recovered Rs 32.99 lakh – Worth of tickets seized

In this campaign, 49 cases have been recorded in West Bengal’s Kolkata, the highest number of arrest, which falls under the East Central Railway. This was followed by Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur, where 41 cases have been registered.

It was found some software in Rajasthan’s Kota was hacking the ‘tatkal’ system of booking tickets. With this, the online system of ticket booking was hacked and tickets were booked through ‘tatkal’. RPF has asked to cancel all the tickets so that it can’t be misused later.

RPF found some people were also issuing fake identity cards along with tickets. The RPF is trying to get maximum punishment, for those arrested, from the magistrate by referring to previous cases.

— Zee Media Newsroom