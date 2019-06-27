Slogans rent air outside Bombay HC as Maratha quota is upheld

Chants of "Jai Maratha", "Ek Maratha Lakh Maratha" reverberated outside the Bombay High Court Thursday as it upheld the validity of reservation for the Maratha community in government jobs and education.

As the division bench of Justices Ranjit More and Bharati Dangre pronounced the order, there was jubilation outside the court among supporters of the reservation.

They greeted each other with hugs and hand-shakes and the chants of "Jai Maratha", "Ek Maratha Lakh Maratha" (One Maratha is equal to one lakh Marathas) were shouted.

Amid euphoria, some Maratha activists on the court premises waved saffron flags with picture of warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji.

In order to rein in sloganeering and flag-waving, a senior police officer asked them to leave the premises.

The supporters, while talking to the media outside the court, said they welcomed the ruling, but were not satisfied with the HC's direction to limit the reservation to 12 to 13 per cent instead of the existing 16 per cent.

"We have got a bit less and our battle will continue.

Our team is getting ready to fight a battle in the Supreme Court for 16 per cent reservation," said Nanasaheb Patil, one of the pro-quota petitioners.

Another petitioner Vinod Patil too said they will move the apex court for 16 per cent reservation.

Advocate Gunratan Sadavarte, who appeared for those who had challenged the reservation terming it unconstitutional, said they too will move the SC against the decision.