Sloganeering continues in Lok Sabha, now AAP's Bhagwant Mann chants 'Inquilab Zindabad'

The oath-taking of the newly elected MPs in Lok Sabha continued Tuesday. Aam Aadmi Party MP from Punjab's Sangrur, Bhagwant Mann, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol, Ravi Kishan and several other MPs took oath.

Chanting of slogans like 'Jai Shri Ram', 'Vande Mataram', 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' continued on Tuesday also as MPs were taking oath.

While MPs were chanting 'Jai Shri Ram', 'Vande Mataram', AAP's Bhagwant Mann who also took oath on Tuesday concluded with "Inquilab Zindabad".

Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party MP from Punjab's Sangrur, Bhagwant Mann takes oath as member of the Lok Sabha, concludes with "Inquilab Zindabad". pic.twitter.com/S6LSzSkLRC — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2019

It has been for the first time when the House is witnessing sloganeering as MPs are taking oath.

Chantings of 'Jai Shri Ram', 'Vande Mataram', 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' were also raised when AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi came to take oath. However, he responded with "Jai Bheem, Jai Meem, Takbeer Allahu Akbar, Jai Hind," after concluding his oath.

#WATCH: Slogans of Vande Mataram raised in Lok Sabha after Samajwadi Party's MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq says, "Jahan tak Vande Mataram ka taaluq hai, it is against Islam we cannot follow it" after concluding his oath. pic.twitter.com/8Sugg8u8ah — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2019

Reacting to the chanting of slogans, Owaisi said, "It is good that they remember such things when they see me, I hope they will also remember the constitution and deaths of children in Muzaffarpur."

A total of 222 MPs are taking oath today while 320 MPs took oath on Monday on the first day of the Budget session.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the first one who took oath as Lok Sabha member on Monday. The oath-taking session was then followed by cabinet minister Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani and other newly elected MPs.

Since its the first Parliament session after the BJP-led NDA government was elected for its second term, PM Modi was greeted with slogans like 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Jai Shri Ram' in the House.