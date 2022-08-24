Six low-intensity earthquakes jolt parts of J&K in less than 24 hours

Representational Image

Six earthquakes rattled different parts of Jammu and Kashmir in less than 24 hours, from the early hours of Tuesday till late at night, creating an unsettling situation.

There were no reports of injuries or property damage as a result of the earthquake tremors.

According to officials, the first earthquake of magnitude 3.9 happened around 2.20 a.m. (in the early hours of Tuesday), 61 kilometers east of the Katra area in the Jammu region. The earthquake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers at latitude 33.07 degrees north and longitude 75.58 degrees east.

The second earthquake, measuring 2.6 magnitude, struck 9.5 kilometers northeast of Doda in the Jammu region at 3.21 a.m. (Tuesday). The quake hit at a depth of 5 kilometers at latitude 33.23 degrees north and longitude 75.56 degrees east.

At 3.44 am on Tuesday (early morning), they reported a third 2.8-magnitude earthquake that had struck 29 km east of Udhampur in the Jammu district. The earthquake occurred 10 kilometers beneath the surface in latitude 32.89 degrees north and longitude 75.45 degrees east.

They reported a fourth 2.9-magnitude earthquake 26 kilometers southeast of Udhampur at 8:03 a.m. on Tuesday. It occurred at a depth of 5 kilometers in latitude 32.83 degrees north and longitude 75.40 degrees east.

The fifth quake of 3.1 magnitude hit the Kishtwar district of the Jammu region at 2.17 pm on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, at approximately 11:23 p.m., a magnitude 3.9 earthquake was felt in Katra. The earthquake struck 71 kilometers east of Katra, according to the National Center for Seismology it was 5 kilometers below ground.