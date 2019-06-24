SIT to probe death of Tabrez Ansari in Jharkhand lynching case

A Special Investigating Team (SIT) has been formed in the Jharkhand lynching case where a 22-year-old man was beaten to death by the locals on suspicion of theft. The incident took place on June 23 (Sunday).

The police has formed an SIT to probe Tabrez Ansari's, the deceased, who was allegedly targeted by the locals on suspicion of bike theft on June 18.

On Monday, the Jharkhand Police arrested five accused in the case. The main accused who have been identified as Prakash Mandal aka Papu Mandal has been arrested.

Other four accused arrested in the case are Bhimshen Mandal, Premchand Mandal, Kamal Mehto, Sonamo Pradhan.

However, Tabrej's family has alleged that the attack was communal and that he was made to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Jai Hanuman'.

"Some locals thrashed Tabrej and later gave him over to the police. He was suspected of theft but it was a communal attack. He was beaten because he had a Muslim name. They made him chant 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Jai Hanuman' again and again. We were not allowed to meet him at the hospital. We have the video of the incident. I demand the culprits be arrested," Tabrej's relative Maqsood Alam said.

According to reports, Tabrez used to work as a daily wager in Pune and has visited Jharkhand's village for some work.

An FIR has been filed against the main accused Papu Mandal after a complaint by Tabrez's family members, who have already been arrested.

"We want action against the police personnel who were on duty at that time," another relative of Tabrez said.