Singapore-based firm offers to invest in film academy for new film city in Uttar Pradesh

A Singapore-based company has agreed to an initial investment of USD 10 million for setting up a film academy in the proposed film city in Uttar Pradesh.

The proposal was made during the interaction of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with a group of filmmakers and artists over the new fim city that will be developed along the Yamuna Expressway near Noida.

"Sandeep Singh of Vistas Media, a Singapore-based company, has offered to set up a Film Academy with an initial investment of USD 10 million (approximately Rs 73.51 crore)," a statement issued by the hief minister's office said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced that India's 'biggest' Film City will be built near the Hastinapur area on the Yamuna Expressway.

In a virtual meeting with several leading members of the film industry, the UP CM discussed his proposal for the new film city.

Veteran actors like Anupam Kher and Paresh Rawal had joined the interaction over a video conference.

"Today is a festive day. Everyone has confidence in Yogi Ji's capacity. The UP Film City will be as attractive as the Taj Mahal and will be looked up to by the entire world. By inviting us for the first meeting, Yogi ji has recorded us in history and if I am in anyway able to be a part of Yogi ji's this dream, I would consider myself fortunate," Anupam Kher said.

"A very welcome move. I am sure Yogi Ji will fulfil this dream. If he also works towards the revival of regional cinema, it will be very good," Paresh Rawal said.

The CM said that the place where this film city is being proposed, it will become a symbol of India's identity. "This is the area between the Ganges and Yamuna. Yamuna ji's parallel Yamuna Expressway has been constructed to connect Delhi to Agra and this , entire area falls amid that," he stated.

The Yogi government has also provided a plot of 1000 acres of land for the establishment of the Film City.

The land distribution for the project is as follows: For the Film City, there will be 780 acres of the industrial plot at Sector-21 of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority area; and for the commercial plots, there will be 220 acres -- bringing the total to 1000 acres of land.