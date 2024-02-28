Twitter
Headlines

Shubhankar Mishra becomes first news anchor to launch a digital platform with NewsBook and Cricket Book

Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer lose central contracts as BCCI announces annual player retainership for 2023-24 season

Shaping the Future of Cosmetology and Skin Rejuvenation: Dr Yousef Abo Zarad’s Breakthroughs

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel take big strides in ICC Test rankings; Root back in top 3

Meet man, once used financial tricks to save few rupees, now owns Rs 8000 crore company, drives car worth Rs…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

March 2024 festival calendar: When is Mahashivratri, Holi, Ramadan, Easter? check full list here

Shubhankar Mishra becomes first news anchor to launch a digital platform with NewsBook and Cricket Book

Shaping the Future of Cosmetology and Skin Rejuvenation: Dr Yousef Abo Zarad’s Breakthroughs

BCCI player contracts 2023-24: Iyer, Kishan face the axe

8 techniques used by toppers for good memory

10 nuts that help in fast weight loss 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, as glamorous as any Bollywood actress, she works as...

Remember Rami Reddy? One of 90s' top villains, quit journalism for films, had a tragic end when...

Pankaj Udhas funeral: Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain, family, friends pay final tributes to late ghazal maestro

Hanuma Vihari Controversy: ACA Responded To Vihari's Allegations, Claims They Did Nothing Wrong Here

IND vs ENG Test: Rohit Sharma's Clear Message To Player Who Are Not Prioritising Red-ball Cricket

Mohammed Shami's Health Update: Shami Underwent Achilles Tendon Surgery In London, Out Of IPL 2024

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, as glamorous as any Bollywood actress, she works as...

UP court declares Jaya Prada absconding, instructs police to arrest her for...

Alanna Panday announces pregnancy, flaunts baby bump in wholesome video with husband Ivor McCray

HomeIndia

India

Shubhankar Mishra becomes first news anchor to launch a digital platform with NewsBook and Cricket Book

His decision to transition into entrepreneurship reflects his bold vision and determination to explore new horizons.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Feb 28, 2024, 06:30 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Renowned TV News anchor Shubhankar Mishra has embarked on a new journey into digital entrepreneurship with the launch of NewsBook and Cricket Book, marking a significant milestone in his illustrious career. With a rich background in broadcasting, including stints at top channels like Zee, TV9, and Indian News, Mishra's decision to transition into entrepreneurship reflects his bold vision and determination to explore new horizons.

Speaking about his venture, Shubhankar shared, "After years of experience in the industry's leading channels, I felt compelled to pursue my entrepreneurial ambitions. NewsBook and Cricket Book represent more than just a YouTube channel; they are comprehensive platforms with a dedicated team of 30 individuals. Together, we have garnered a massive following of over 15 million across various digital platforms."

Initially focused on news content, Shubhankar's venture has evolved to encompass sports coverage within NewsBook. The platform offers users free access to content, with plans for additional features in the pipeline. Mishra's strategic approach caters to diverse interests, allowing users to choose from a range of content categories, including news, cricket, and more.

Beyond his entrepreneurial endeavours, Mishra's skills as a podcast host have further amplified his influence in the digital sphere. His podcasts feature interviews with talented artists, garnering immense traction and viral attention. Episodes featuring renowned personalities like Pankaj Tripathi and Anjali Arora have showcased Mishra's ability to create an engaging and comfortable atmosphere, revealing unseen facets of the guests' personalities.

Shubhankar Mishra's journey serves as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs and media professionals alike. His seamless transition from traditional broadcasting to digital entrepreneurship underscores the importance of adaptability and innovation in today's rapidly evolving media landscape. As Mishra continues to break new ground, his story resonates as a testament to the limitless possibilities of pursuing one's passion with dedication and vision.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

US delegate Kristie Canegallo to visit India, who will co-chair US-India Homeland Security Dialogue on…

MI vs UPW WPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz

Meet engineer who left job to crack UPSC, failed 5 times, worked as data entry operator to pay fees then...

Niranjan Hiranandani, his son Darshan Hiranandani fail to appear before ED in FEMA violation case due to...

'My marriage was fake...': Viral 'Reel wala Dulha' reveals truth behind his wedding

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, as glamorous as any Bollywood actress, she works as...

Remember Rami Reddy? One of 90s' top villains, quit journalism for films, had a tragic end when...

Pankaj Udhas funeral: Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain, family, friends pay final tributes to late ghazal maestro

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE