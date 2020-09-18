Shopian encounter: Inquiry reveals forces 'exceeded' AFSPA powers, disciplinary action to be taken

Headlines

Wordle 794 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 22

DNA TV Show: How's ISRO ensuring Chandrayaan-3’s safe landing on moon?

Haryana govt transfers 20 IPS officers; Gurugram gets new police commissioner

Who is Yati Narsinghanand, Ghaziabad’s priest stopped by Delhi police over ‘hate speech’

Asia Cup 2023: Sunil Gavaskar reacts to Sanju Samson-Yuzvendra Chahal's exclusion from India's squad

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Wordle 794 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 22

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

Haryana govt transfers 20 IPS officers; Gurugram gets new police commissioner

Indian films banned in Pakistan

10 most venomous animals in the world

Dhirubhai Ambani Memorial House: Inside photos of Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 100 crore ancestral home 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

IND vs IRE 2023, 2nd T20I highlights: Rinku Singh guides India to victory over Ireland by 33 runs

Salman Khan rocks a stylish new bald look; fans impressed and hoping for 'Tere Naam 2'

Insights on India's selection process for Asia Cup 2023: Ajit Agarkar & Rohit Sharma addresses the press conference

Indian Matchmaking's Pradhyuman Maloo, who rejected 150 marriage proposals, now accused of domestic violence by wife

Jailer crosses Rs 500 crore at box office, Rajinikanth-starrer becomes only the second Tamil film to achieve the feat

'He’s the protagonist...': Gulshan Devaiah slams portal for not naming Pankaj Tripathi in post about OMG 2's success

HomeIndia

India

Shopian encounter: Inquiry reveals forces 'exceeded' AFSPA powers, disciplinary action to be taken

The inquiry has brought out certain prima facie evidence indicating that during the operation, powers vested under the AFSPA 1990 were exceeded and the Do’s and Don’ts of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) as approved by the Supreme Court have been contravened.

article-main
Latest News

Syed Khalid Hussain Hussain

Updated: Sep 18, 2020, 07:41 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Indian Army on Friday concluded its investigation into July 18 Shopian encounter, and it found that powers vested under the AFSPA 1990 were exceeded based on prima facie evidence.

Appropriate action under the Army Act will be taken against those found prima-facie answerable.    

On July 18, security forces had claimed three unidentified terrorists were killed in a gunfight with joint team of police, army and CRPF in Shopian district based on inputs received by army.

A statement issued by the Army read, “ The inquiry ordered by the Army authorities into Op Amshipora has been concluded." 

The inquiry has brought out certain prima facie evidence indicating that during the operation, powers vested under the AFSPA 1990 were exceeded and the Do’s and Don’ts of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) as approved by the Supreme Court have been contravened.
 
Consequently, the competent disciplinary authority has directed to initiate disciplinary proceedings under the Army Act against those found prima-facie answerable.

The evidence collected by the inquiry has prima-facie indicated that the three unidentified terrorists killed in Op Amshipora were Imtiyaz Ahmed, Abrar Ahmed, and Mohd Ibrar, who hailed from Rajouri. 

Their DNA report is awaited. 

Their involvement with terrorism or related activities is under investigation by the police.

Further updates on the case will be given periodically without affecting the due process of the law of the land.

Later some families of Rajouri claimed that the trio killed belong to them and were labourers. They were not involved in any terrorism and soon police as well as the army ordered an inquiry in the incident. 

The bodies were sent to Baramulla for their last rites after conducting medico-legal formalities including the collection of their DNA. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Esha Deol says her 'orthodox Punjabi' dad Dharmendra didn't want her to join Bollywood: 'They are known to be very...'

India's Asia Cup squad to be announced on August 21, Rahul Dravid to be part of meeting

Former ISRO chief makes big statement ahead of planned Chandrayaan-3 Moon landing on August 23

Spain create history, beat England 1-0 to win maiden FIFA Women's World Cup

Dulquer Salmaan breaks silence on Rana Daggubati's viral jibe reportedly directed towards Sonam Kapoor

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE