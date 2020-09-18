Shopian encounter: Inquiry reveals forces 'exceeded' AFSPA powers, disciplinary action to be taken

The inquiry has brought out certain prima facie evidence indicating that during the operation, powers vested under the AFSPA 1990 were exceeded and the Do’s and Don’ts of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) as approved by the Supreme Court have been contravened.

The Indian Army on Friday concluded its investigation into July 18 Shopian encounter, and it found that powers vested under the AFSPA 1990 were exceeded based on prima facie evidence.

Appropriate action under the Army Act will be taken against those found prima-facie answerable.

On July 18, security forces had claimed three unidentified terrorists were killed in a gunfight with joint team of police, army and CRPF in Shopian district based on inputs received by army.

A statement issued by the Army read, “ The inquiry ordered by the Army authorities into Op Amshipora has been concluded."

Consequently, the competent disciplinary authority has directed to initiate disciplinary proceedings under the Army Act against those found prima-facie answerable.

The evidence collected by the inquiry has prima-facie indicated that the three unidentified terrorists killed in Op Amshipora were Imtiyaz Ahmed, Abrar Ahmed, and Mohd Ibrar, who hailed from Rajouri.

Their DNA report is awaited.

Their involvement with terrorism or related activities is under investigation by the police.

Further updates on the case will be given periodically without affecting the due process of the law of the land.

Later some families of Rajouri claimed that the trio killed belong to them and were labourers. They were not involved in any terrorism and soon police as well as the army ordered an inquiry in the incident.

The bodies were sent to Baramulla for their last rites after conducting medico-legal formalities including the collection of their DNA.