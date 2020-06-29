Headlines

Shocking! Cow seriously injured after eating crude bomb in Andhra Pradesh

A cow was seriously hurt after it ate a country-made cracker assuming that it was a fruit at Kogileru village in Chittoor District of Andhra Pradesh.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 29, 2020, 05:21 PM IST

In a shocking incident, a cow was seriously hurt after it ate a crude bomb cracker assuming that it was a fruit at Kogileru village in Chittoor District of Andhra Pradesh.

As per the information, some unknown animal hunters had planted the explosives to trap the wild boars. The cow is said to have consumed the bomb that exploded inside her mouth, seriously injuring it.

The incident took place on Saturday evening.

The cow belonged to a cow shelter named 'Gomatha Peetham', who is taking care of nearly 70 cows. 

"This is not the first time in this area that animals have been injured. We request the forest department to take action against this," Anitha Arjun Reddy, owner of the shelter said.

The founder of the shelter, Arjun Reddy, told Zee Media and the injured cow is being shifted to Tirupati Veterinary college for better treatment.

"On our own risk, we are shifting the cow to Tirupati Veterinary College for better treatment. We are protecting abandoned cows in the district and it makes us sad to see our animal in this situation," he said.

A bandage was tied to the cow's mouth with the help of a veterinary doctor and first aid was given.

The animal is expected to reach Tirupati on Monday, as per the shelter.

The incident comes nearly a month after the tragic death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala who drowned after collapsing in Velliyar river due to starvation and exhaustion, being unable to eat anything for over two weeks due to major injuries in her oral cavities, possibly after she was fed firecrackers-stuffed pineapple.

