"Shocked, saddened by loss of lives," PM Modi on massive Beirut explosion that claimed over 78 lives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed condolences to the families of people who lost their lives in a powerful explosion in Beirut.

"Shocked and saddened by the large explosion in Beirut city leading to loss of life and property. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families and the injured," PMO India tweeted.

Beirut death toll increases

The death toll from a powerful explosion in the port of Beirut has increased to 78 people, more than 4,000 people were injured, reported the Lebanese Health Ministry.

Two back to back explosions, one smaller while another much bigger, were recorded by city dwellers and shared on social media. The explosion was so powerful that it sent shockwaves across the city, shattering windows and causing apartment balconies to collapse in a radius of several kilometres.

The blast took place in the city's port area.

World leaders offer help to Lebanon

Fully-equipped field hospitals from Qatar and Iraq to assist victims of the Beirut port blast will arrive in Lebanon on Wednesday, Lebanon's National News Agency reported.

It said two field hospitals, each designed for 500 beds, will be sent to Lebanon by Qatar. Another hospital will be sent by the Iraqi authorities.

Baghdad has pledged to send fuel to Lebanon, while the authorities of Kuwait have promised to send medical aid to Lebanon.

French President Emmanuel Macron said France will deploy a civil security detachment and several tonnes of medical equipment to Lebanon. "Emergency doctors will also reach Beirut as soon as possible to strengthen hospitals. France is already engaged," the French President tweeted.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, also extended his deepest condolences to all those affected by the massive explosion at the port of Beirut. "We are closely monitoring and stand ready to assist the people of Lebanon as they recover from this tragedy. Our team in Beirut has reported to me the extensive damage to a city and a people that I hold dear, an additional challenge in a time of already deep crisis. We understand that the Government of Lebanon continues to investigate its cause and look forward to the outcome of those efforts," he said in a statement.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his country is ready to provide support in any way it can. "The pictures and videos from Beirut tonight are shocking. All of my thoughts and prayers are with those caught up in this terrible incident. The UK is ready to provide support in any way we can, including to those British nationals affected," Johnson said.

Israeli people share the pain of their Lebanese neighbours and reach out to offer their aid, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin said on Tuesday. "We share the pain of the Lebanese people and sincerely reach out to offer our aid at this difficult time," Rivlin said on Twitter.

(With inputs from agencies)