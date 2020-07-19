Shiv Sena not bothered about Ram Temple inauguration invite: Arvind Sawant

Shiv Sena is not bothered if it is not invited to the foundation laying ceremony for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, party's South Mumbai MP Arvind Sawant said on Sunday.

"We are not at all bothered if they invite us or not. Uddhav ji has also visited the site twice and Balasaheb Thackeray had also given strong statements after the demolition of the mosque. We have done our job for the Ram temple. Our relationships with Lord Ram is direct," he said while speaking to ANI.

This ceremony is likely to be held in the first week of August. Govind Giri Maharaj, member of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust on Saturday said the Trust has suggested two dates for the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said both the dates are auspicious.

"Our first priority is to hold the foundation laying ceremony and for this, we have invited Prime Minister Modi. We have suggested July 29, and August 5 as auspicious dates. We will hold the ceremony in the presence of Prime Minister. By the first week of August, the ceremony will be done," he said.

Commenting on August 3 or August 5 dates for Prime Minister's visit as suggested by Trust member Kameshwar Chaupal, Govind Giri Maharaj said he may have taken the dates from some other priests.

The Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, set up in accordance with the Supreme Court verdict to supervise and facilitate the construction of the Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya, held its second meeting at Circuit House on Saturday.

(With ANI inputs)