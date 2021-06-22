Sharad Pawar to host prominent political leaders at his Delhi home, buzz around a third front

Sharad Pawar is set to hold a second meeting of political consequence at his residence this month, further fueling speculation of a Third Front.

The meeting follows NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar’s recent interaction with political strategist Prashant Kishor on June 11.

Kishor was the brain behind West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party’s recent victory in state assembly polls.

The plan for today's key meeting was revealed on Twitter by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spokesperson and Maharashtra government minister Nawab Malik in a series of tweets.

Malik has stated that Pawar was set to host prominent political leaders as well as eminent persons for a meeting at his Delhi residence on Tuesday, June 22.

As per him, the agenda of the meeting was to “discuss the current scenario in the country.” Leaders slated to be in attendance are National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah, TMC leader Yashwant Sinha, AAP’s Sanjay Singh, CPI’s D Raja, INC’s Sanjay Jha. Pawan Verma and Sudheendra Kulkarni will also be present at the meeting.

Second meeting at Pawar residence in less than two weeks

Malik had earlier said on the Pawar-Kishor June 11 meeting, “Pawar is working to unite all opposition leaders. Maybe, the meeting was to discuss it. The party's national executive meeting is also taking place in the national capital tomorrow."

Former BJP stalwart and now with rival TMC, Yashwant Sinha also confirmed that Pawar will host a meeting of the 'Rashtra Manch' in a tweet. Rashtra Manch is a political action group floated by Sinha in 2018.

Sinha said, "We shall have a meeting of the Rashtra Manch tomorrow at 4 PM. Sri Sharad Pawar has kindly agreed to host the meeting at his place."

Apart from the political leaders slated to attend, several eminent people like senior advocate KTS Tulsi, former CEC SY Qureshi, former ambassador KC Singh, lyricist Javed Akhtar, filmmaker Pritish Nandy, advocate Colin Gonsalves, media personalities Karan Thapar and Ashutosh will reportedly be at the venue for the meet scheduled at 4 pm today.