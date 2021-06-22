Sharad Pawar to host prominent political leaders at his Delhi home, buzz around a third front

Headlines

Rajasthan: 12-year-old student dies after falling in water tank in Barmer school

The Elephant Whisperers' Bomman now says he has 'no idea who sent legal notice' to director Kartiki Gonsalves

Meet the man who dropped out of school at 15, later became business tycoon with Rs 16000 crore net worth

WFI elections: Final list of candidates announced, know who can replace BJP MP Brij Bhushan

Supreme Court refuses to stay HC order on caste survey in Bihar, defers hearing till August 14

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Rajasthan: 12-year-old student dies after falling in water tank in Barmer school

The Elephant Whisperers' Bomman now says he has 'no idea who sent legal notice' to director Kartiki Gonsalves

Meet the man who dropped out of school at 15, later became business tycoon with Rs 16000 crore net worth

Superfoods to boost haemoglobin levels

8 most expensive Indian weddings

AI imagines Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah characters as Vikings warriors

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

IND vs WI, 2nd T20 Highlights: Talking points after India's defeat against West Indies

Interview | Ishwak Singh reveals how Paatal Lok 2 will be relevant in current political scenario?

New mom Ileana D'Cruz has been married to her baby's father; know all about the secret wedding

The Elephant Whisperers' Bomman now says he has 'no idea who sent legal notice' to director Kartiki Gonsalves

Haddi: Anurag Kashyap drops new poster of Nawazuddin Siddiqui in red saree, know where to watch

BTS' Suga initiates military enlistment process, details inside

HomeIndia

India

Sharad Pawar to host prominent political leaders at his Delhi home, buzz around a third front

Sharad Pawar is set to hold a second meeting of political consequence at his residence this month, further fueling speculation of a Third Front.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 22, 2021, 10:30 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The meeting follows NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar’s recent interaction with political strategist Prashant Kishor on June 11.

Kishor was the brain behind West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party’s recent victory in state assembly polls.  

The plan for today's key meeting was revealed on Twitter by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spokesperson and Maharashtra government minister Nawab Malik in a series of tweets.

Malik has stated that Pawar was set to host prominent political leaders as well as eminent persons for a meeting at his Delhi residence on Tuesday, June 22.

As per him, the agenda of the meeting was to “discuss the current scenario in the country.” Leaders slated to be in attendance are National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah, TMC leader Yashwant Sinha, AAP’s Sanjay Singh, CPI’s D Raja, INC’s Sanjay Jha. Pawan Verma and Sudheendra Kulkarni will also be present at the meeting.

Second meeting at Pawar residence in less than two weeks

Malik had earlier said on the Pawar-Kishor June 11 meeting, “Pawar is working to unite all opposition leaders. Maybe, the meeting was to discuss it. The party's national executive meeting is also taking place in the national capital tomorrow."

Former BJP stalwart and now with rival TMC, Yashwant Sinha also confirmed that Pawar will host a meeting of the 'Rashtra Manch' in a tweet. Rashtra Manch is a political action group floated by Sinha in 2018.

Sinha said, "We shall have a meeting of the Rashtra Manch tomorrow at 4 PM. Sri Sharad Pawar has kindly agreed to host the meeting at his place."

Apart from the political leaders slated to attend, several eminent people like senior advocate KTS Tulsi, former CEC SY Qureshi, former ambassador KC Singh, lyricist Javed Akhtar, filmmaker Pritish Nandy, advocate Colin Gonsalves, media personalities Karan Thapar and Ashutosh will reportedly be at the venue for the meet scheduled at 4 pm today.

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar showers praises on PM Modi, says 'no other strong...'

Delhi-NCR earthquake: Twitter floods with hilarious memes after tremors shook national capital

Manipur violence: Five policemen suspended over May 4 incident

Uttar Pradesh: Roof of temple verandah collapses in Agra, minor girl killed

Abhishek Malhan calls Sidharth Shukla, Gautam Gulati his favourite Bigg Boss winners, latter replies: 'Kill it with...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE