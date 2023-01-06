Shankar Mishra sacked: Here's what Wells Fargo said in statement on Air India urination case

Shankar Mishra sacked over Air India incident: Two teams of the Delhi Police are trying to find Shankar Mishra. (File)

Shankar Mishra, the man who allegedly urinated on a woman when he was travelling in Air India's business class, has been sacked by Wells Fargo, an American conglomerate that provides financial services. Wells Fargo is a California-based multinational company that has its offices in Mumbai and Bengaluru. Shankar Mishra used to work with the company as the vice-president of its India chapter.

Shankar Mishra resides in Mumbai. He frequently travels between Mumbai and Bengaluru. The police haven't been able to arrest him. They are conducting searches in the two cities as well as the national capital, Delhi. Mishra is a native of Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.

Wells Fargo, while sacking him, said the company expects its employees to hold the highest standards of professional and personal behaviour. He said the allegations against Mishra were deeply disturbing. The company also said it was cooperating with the law enforcement agencies.

Two teams of the Delhi Police are trying to find Shankar Mishra. He, however, is changing his location to evade arrest. His last location was Bengaluru when he switched his phone off.

He is currently absconding.

The police have booked Shankar Mishra under sections that deal with misconduct in public by a drunken person, insulting the modesty of a woman etc.

Mishra allegedly urinated on an elderly woman on the New York-Delhi flight, drenching her clothes, socks, bags etc.

The incident took place on November 26.

He later apologised profusely when the woman threatened to have him arrested. She wrote in a letter to the Tata Group that she wanted him arrested but couldn't do so due to his pleading.

She also questioned the role of the crew that allegedly refused her an alternative seat as her original seat was drenched in urine.