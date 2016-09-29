Headlines

Shahabuddin case: SC to resume hearing on petition challenging ex-RJD parliamentarian bail

There were 45 cases against Shahabuddin, out of which nine are related to murder and ten are related to convictions, Lawyer Prashant Bhushan had earlier told court.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 29, 2016, 09:29 AM IST

The Supreme Court is set to continue its hearing over a petition demanding the cancellation of the bail granted to former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Member of Parliament Mohammad Shahabuddin, who is facing criminal charges in around 50 cases.

The argument, which was inconclusive yesterday in the apex court, will continue today, where a victim's lawyer and the Bihar government have pleaded to the division bench to cancel his bail.

Lawyer Prashant Bhushan had earlier on Monday told the apex court that there were 45 cases against Shahabuddin, out of which nine are related to murder and ten are related to convictions.

Bhushan told a division bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghosh, that Shahbuddin is a serious threat to society if his bail is not cancelled. Shahabuddin's lawyer asked for more time to respond.

The top court was hearing the petitions challenging a Patna High Court order to grant bail to Shahabuddin earlier this month.

The top court had on September 19 issued a notice to Shahabuddin while hearing pleas of the Bihar Government and Chandrakeshwar Prasad against the bail granted to him.

The Bihar Government had earlier filed an appeal before the apex court, challenging the Patna High Court's order of granting bail to Shahabuddin.

The petition has been filed by Bhushan on behalf of the victim's family, which was upset to see Shahabuddin walk free.

Shahabuddin, who had been in jail for more than 10 years in connection with multiple cases, was granted bail by the Patna High Court on September 7 in connection with the murder of a man who witnessed the killing of two brothers in Siwan.

Shahabuddin's release from jail evoked widespread criticism of the grand alliance in the state with the opposition accusing the government of paving way for his release by not opposing the bail strongly in the court.

