SFI asks for more time, free internet-connectivity for students writing Calcutta University final-year exams

It is to be noted that Calcutta University had on Monday said that the students appearing for the final year undergraduate exams for CU will be given two hours to write their final semester exams.

The Students' Federation of India (SFI), students’ wing of the CPI(M), has demanded more time and free internet facility for all students appearing for Calcutta University undergraduate final semester examinations from home.

SFI issued a statement on Tuesday saying that the two hours of stipulated time to write the examinations and 30 minutes to submit the answer sheets online is not enough.

In the statement, it argued that earlier the students had 'four hours to write their honours papers', adding that the students should be given appropriate time to write the papers, and 'at least one hour to submit their answer sheets.'

“Earlier, the students were allotted four hours to write their honours papers. We demand that students be given appropriate time to write their papers and at least one hour to submit their answer sheets,” SFI stated.

Vice-Chancellor Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee had said that the question papers will be sent via email and WhatsApp just before the examination commences.

The exams are scheduled to take place from October 1 to October 8 from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The students’ body issued a warning that it will hold demonstrations if the demands of the party are not met.

The decision was taken after the University Grants Commission (UGC) advised the university to limit the time for writing the papers from home to two-three hours.

The UG final year exam results for CU students is supposed to be declared by October 31.