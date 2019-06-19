Several DU colleges hike UG course fees for the upcoming academic year

While some colleges have increased the fees by Rs 2500 - Rs 3000, for some others the hike is as much as by Rs 14,000 for one course. Read on for details.

Several of the colleges in the city under Delhi University (DU) have revised their annual fee structures for undergraduate courses, hiking it by at least Rs 2000 to Rs 8000 for the academic year 2019-2020.

According to this year's revised bulletin for admission to undergraduate courses, several colleges including Aryabhatta College, Hindu College, Indraprastha College for Women and Ramjas College are having a fees hike in regards to the undergraduate courses.

While some colleges have increased the fees by Rs 2500 - Rs 3000, for some others the hike is as much as by Rs 14,000 for one course.

For instance, in Gargi College, the fees for the BA (Hons) in Business Economics course have gone up to Rs 41,220 from Rs 26,875 last year.

However, the average hike in most colleges is between Rs 1500 to Rs 3500.

The fees for the BA (Hons) in English at Hindu college has gone up by Rs 2,520 this year, while at Ramjas College it has gone up by Rs 3,100.

At Aryabhatta College, the fees for the BSc (Hons) in Mathematics has been increased by Rs 4580 from last year.

Miranda House, however, said they have not hiked the fee from last year for the upcoming session, according to a Hindustan Times report. “The fee was revised last year after the release of the bulletin. So the last year’s bulletin is reflecting the lesser amount," said bursar Janaki Subrahmanyan, "but this year’s fee is exactly the same as last year.”

The colleges under DU are supposed to function in a 70:30 formula of which 30% is internal and 70% is external, according to a University Grants Commission (UGC) draft notification issued in 2017.

Sources at the UGC, however, have assured that the colleges did not panic, as the commission will release funds "whenever there is a requirement", said the HT report.