Serum Institute's COVID-19 vaccine 'Covovax' likely to launch by September

In the world's largest vaccination drive, India is likely to get its fourth vaccine 'Covovax' as soon as by September. Manufactured by Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine 'Covovax' is likely to launch in India by September as its trials are in an advanced stage of completion.

The new vaccine shall be launched under the brand name of Covovax, which SII is manufacturing in partnership with Novovax. Last September, US pharmaceutical firm Novavax signed a deal with the SII to produce two billion doses of the vaccine.

The US has eased the supply of vaccine raw materials. The company has reportedly received its first lot of supplies of key raw materials for Covovax production, according to a report in The Economic Times.

The vaccine was earlier expected to be launched in June. Serum CEO Adar Poonawalla had earlier said in March that a temporary US ban on exports of critical raw materials could limit the production of coronavirus vaccines such as Novavax.

The clinical trial for Covovax began earlier in March this year and it has been tested against African and UK variants of COVID-19 and has overall efficacy of 89%.

With the new addition, India would hope to bolster its mammoth vaccination drive that aims to develop immunity in its adult population by the end of 2021.