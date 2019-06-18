Senior BJP leader Dr CP Thakur questions Bihar government over encephalitis deaths

Senior BJP leader Dr CP Thakur on Monday raised questions over Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the state government over the death of 126 children due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES). Thakur, who is also a physician, said that Bihar government gets active only at the time of outbreak and no action is taken beforehand to prevent the outbreak of the deadly disease.

The BJP MP stressed that Bihar government should take the outbreak of AES seriously and focus on research in order to prevent people from getting affected from such diseases in future. Dr Thakur called for a high-level investigation to find out if the recent outbreak of AES had happened due to consumption of Litchis.

NHRC NOTICE TO CENTRE, BIHAR GOVT The National Human Rights Commission on Monday sent notices to the Union Health Ministry and Bihar government over reports of increasing deaths of children due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Muzaffarpur, a senior official said. Most of these victims are from Muzaffarpur.

He also states that the govt should take this seriously and focus on research so that such diseases don’t affect people in future. He states that a high level investigation should be done if it happened due to consumption of Litchis. A total of 104 children have died due to AES in Muzaffarpur, while 12 children died due to the viral infection in Vaishali. Two children lost their lives due to AES in Motihari and Patna while five kids succumbed to the infection in Samastipur.

In a related development, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday issued a notice to Chief Secretary, Government of Bihar and Secretary, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.