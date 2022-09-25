Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi declines govt's offer to return as Attorney General

Image Credit: Twitter

Mukul Rohatgi, a senior advocate, has withdrawn his consent to serve as India's attorney general. Earlier sources indicated that he would take over as AG on October 1. From June 2014 to June 2017, Rohatgi served as the country's attorney general.

The government would not have to look for a new AG or elevate one of its law officers.

News agency ANI quoted Rohatgi as saying that there is no particular reason, but he thought about the offer again and decideclined it.

KK Venugopal, 91, the current attorney general, was re-appointed as the top law officer of the country for three months on June 29. He had been unwilling to continue in the position due to "personal reasons" but acceded to a request by the government. Venugopal was appointed as attorney general in July 2017, succeeding Rohatgi

Rohatgi, a senior lawyer, has appeared in several high-profile cases before the Supreme Court and High Court throughout the country.

He represented the Special Investigation Team (SIT) at the Supreme Court, which was hearing a petition from Zakia Jafri about the Gujarat riots in 2002.

He also represented Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan when he was arrested in the Narcotics Bureau of India's drugs-on-cruise case.

