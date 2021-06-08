Semi-wild elephants undergo COVID-19 testing in Tamil Nadu after 9 lions test positive in zoo

Headlines

Simi Garewal says asking Rekha about Amitabh Bachchan was easier than questioning Jayalalithaa about...

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: From Sidharth Malhotra to Sunil Shetty, actors who played war heroes on screen

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance enters into new business with Brookfield and Digital Realty

Delhi-NCR news: 6 suspects of high-profile robbery in Noida held after gunfight with cops

Bigg Boss OTT: Manisha Rani breaks down after Bebika says 'iska pura career ladko par bana hai', Abhishek Malhan reacts

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA | Inside story of China’s ‘missing’ Foreign Minister

DNA | How censor board passed controversial Bhagavad Gita scene in Oppenheimer?

DNA| What's in the red diary of sacked Rajasthan minister?

10 super fruits for healthy hair

10 superfoods for healthy eyesight

10 natural remedies to get rid of cold, cough

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Shweta Tiwari sets Instagram on fire in red thigh-high slit dress with plunging neckline in poolside photos

DNA | Inside story of China’s ‘missing’ Foreign Minister

DNA | How censor board passed controversial Bhagavad Gita scene in Oppenheimer?

DNA| What's in the red diary of sacked Rajasthan minister?

When Rekha reacted to marriage rumours with Vinod Mehra: 'He was always...'

Bigg Boss OTT: Manisha Rani breaks down after Bebika says 'iska pura career ladko par bana hai', Abhishek Malhan reacts

'Inappropriate language, sexual connotations': Juhi Parmar accuses Barbie makers of misleading, pens open letter

HomeIndia

India

Semi-wild elephants undergo COVID-19 testing in Tamil Nadu after 9 lions test positive in zoo

Earlier, a lioness among the pack of 11 captive lions had also succumbed to the virus at the zoo in Vandalur, near Chennai.

article-main
Latest News

Sidharth M.P.

Updated: Jun 08, 2021, 03:39 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Captive elephants including semi-wild ones at the Theppakadu Elephant Camp in Mudumalai Tiger reserve have undergone precautionary tests for COVID-19, as per instructions from the Tamil Nadu Forest Minister. 

Theppakadu elephant camp is among the oldest in the country and was established in 1927. The camp and the Mudumalai Tiger reserve are run by the Tamil Nadu Forest Department. Testing of the captive, semi-wild elephants comes just a few days after 9 of the 11 lions at the Arignar Anna Zoological Park (AAZP) near Chennai tested positive for COVID-19. 

A lioness among the pack of 11 captive lions had also succumbed to the virus at the zoo in Vandalur, near Chennai. According to officials at the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve and the elephant camp, nasal and anal samples of 28 (2 calf and 26 adults) jumbos were taken. These samples are meant to be sent to a Government-run veterinary testing facility in Uttar Pradesh.

When asked if the captive elephants showed any symptoms, the official told Zee Media that there were no symptoms so far and that this was a precautionary test. 

Even in the case of wild animals at the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, officials and their watchers have been observing them and have not seen any symptoms so far. Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, located in the Nilgiris district in Tamil Nadu, but is close to the tri-junction of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka. It is home to a wide variety of flora and fauna. 

Animals such as tigers, leopards, elephants, Indian Gaur (bison), sloth bears can be seen here. Owing to the ongoing lockdown in Tamil Nadu, all tourist destinations including Mudumalai are closed.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2023: Few day left to apply for 400 Officers Scale III, II posts

Amy Jackson brutally trolled for stepping out in bold outfit, netizens say 'what sort of dress...'

Kartik Aaryan to be honoured as Rising Global Superstar by Victoria government at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

UPSC recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 56 Scientist, AO, SAO and other posts, apply at upsconline.nic.in

'We might not see Rishabh Pant': Ishant Sharma shares heartbreaking update about Delhi Capitals captain

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Shweta Tiwari sets Instagram on fire in red thigh-high slit dress with plunging neckline in poolside photos

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

From dullness to dehydration: Solve many skin problems with bell peppers; check 5 amazing health benefits

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE