Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Security breach during PM Modi's roadshow in Karnataka, video surfaces

Karnataka: A man tried to jump the barricade and run towards PM Modi's convoy.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 25, 2023, 08:01 PM IST

Security breach during PM Modi's roadshow in Karnataka, video surfaces
Security breach during PM Modi's roadshow in Karnataka, video surfaces (photo: ANI)

A security breach was reported during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election road show in Davanagere, Karnataka on Saturday. A man tried to jump the barricade and run towards PM Modi's convoy. However, he was detained by police officials near the convoy. A video of the incident has surfaced on the internet.

This was the second attempted security breach after a similar incident in the BJP-ruled state's Hubballi district.

READ | 'Moot question remains who invested Rs 20,000 crore in Adani shell firms?': Rahul Gandhi

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul to Shaheen Afridi, breathtaking wedding photos of top cricketers
Discover surprising health benefits of Flax seeds: From heart health to cancer prevention and more
From Mayanti Langer to Karishma Kotak- A look at beautiful female anchors who have graced the IPL
Bigg Boss: Meet Priyanka Choudhary, Jaipur girl who worked in adult web series, her real name is...
XXX actress Aabha Paul raises the temperature in her sexy videos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
TS SSC Hall Ticket 2023: Direct link, how to download, and other important details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.