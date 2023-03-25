Security breach during PM Modi's roadshow in Karnataka, video surfaces (photo: ANI)

A security breach was reported during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election road show in Davanagere, Karnataka on Saturday. A man tried to jump the barricade and run towards PM Modi's convoy. However, he was detained by police officials near the convoy. A video of the incident has surfaced on the internet.

This was the second attempted security breach after a similar incident in the BJP-ruled state's Hubballi district.

WATCH Karnataka: Security breach during PM Modi's roadshow in Davanagere, earlier today, when a man tried to run towards his convoy. He was later detained by police.



(Visuals confirmed by police) pic.twitter.com/nibVxzgekz March 25, 2023

READ | 'Moot question remains who invested Rs 20,000 crore in Adani shell firms?': Rahul Gandhi