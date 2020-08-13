Section 144 to remain in place in DJ Halli, KG Halli areas till Aug 15 in wake of Bengaluru riots

Bengaluru Commissioner of Police Kamal Pant on Wednesday said that Section 144 imposed in areas under DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits has been extended till 6 AM on August 15.

For the uninitiated, Section 144 disallows gathering of four or more people at a place.

This comes after an angry mob attacked the house of Pulakeshinagar Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas, and damaged public property, torched vehicles in the area near DJ Halli and KG Halli police station areas of Bengaluru over a derogatory Facebook post by Srinivas' relative on the Prophet.

Three people died after the police fired on the angry mob who attacked the Cong MLA's residence.

Muzamil Pasha, a Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) leader has been arrested by Police in connection with the violence.

"I think it was a planned riot. Within an hour of a post on social media thousands of people gathered & damaged 200-300 vehicles & MLA's residence. We'll take serious action. It was an organised incident. SDPI is behind it," Karnataka Minister CT Ravi said.

Meanwhile, the MLA's relative claimed that his Facebook account was hacked and he was unaware of the derogatory post on the Prophet.

"The incident that took place last night is very unfortunate. A lot of damage has been caused to public property. I appeal to all the people of the city not to be provoked or disturbed by this incident," GN Shivamurthy, Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru Urban said.

Karnataka Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa stated that strict action will be taken against the perpetrators.

"Directives issued against perpetrators and govt has taken all possible steps to curb the situation. Attack on journalists, Police and public is unacceptable. Govt won't tolerate such provocations and rumours. Strict action against perpetrators is certain," Karnataka Chief Minister said.

Over 150 people have been arrested in connection with the riots so far,