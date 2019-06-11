Search for missing AN-32 aircraft yields no result, IAF to continue operations during night

The Indian Air Force, on Sunday, had tweeted that search teams had made considerable headway into the search area.

The Indian Air Force on Monday gave an update on the search operation for AN-32 aircraft that went missing seven days ago around remote Mechuka in Arunachal Pradesh. The IAF said that helicopters and C-130s conducted aerial search and rescue operations (SAR) during the day and UAV and C130 will be used at night to locate the missing aircraft.

"Aerial search and rescue operations (SAR) were carried out by helicopters and C-130s during the day. Missions by UAV and C130 have been planned in the night to locate the missing aircraft. No sightings as yet," said the IAF.

On Sunday, the IAF had tweeted that search teams had made considerable headway into the search area "which has been progressively expanded based on inputs from multiple sources."

IAF, Navy and Army helicopters, UAVs and C-130J aircraft launched the search operations on Sunday but landed back shortly due to rain and inclement weather. ''The IAF continues the search for the missing AN 32 aircraft. Today the weather in the area was poor thus, adversely hampering the search by aerial platforms. Helicopters and transport aircraft could carry out very limited operations due to low clouds and rain in the area," the IAF had said.

On Saturday, a reward of Rs 5 lakh was announced by IAF for providing credible information about the location of its missing transport aircraft AN 32. The announcement was made by Air Marshal RD Mathur, AOC-in-C, Eastern Air Command in Shillong. ''While the search for the missing aircraft is on, Air Marshal RD Mathur, AOC-in-C, Eastern Air Command, has announced a cash award of Rs 5 Lakh for the person (s) or group who provide credible information leading to finding of the aircraft,'' the Defence PRO, Wing Commander Ratnakar Singh had said.