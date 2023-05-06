Search icon
Scorpion stings woman on Air India Nagpur-Mumbai flight

The incident that happened on April 23 has been confirmed by Air India, who also stated that the passenger received treatment and is now safe.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 06, 2023, 10:33 AM IST

File photo

Birds, rodents, snakes, and bedbugs have all been spotted in a flight. Possibly for the first time, a passenger on an Air India flight travelling from Nagpur to Mumbai was stung by a scorpion. The incident that happened on April 23 has been confirmed by Air India, who also stated that the passenger received treatment and is now safe.

Although live birds and rats have been found on the flight before, it is unusual for a passenger to be stung by a scorpion. "There was an extremely rare and unfortunate incident involving a scorpion stinging a passenger on board our flight AI 630 on April 23, 2023," an Air India spokesperson told ANI.

The female passenger was immediately administered medical treatment and rushed to the hospital soon after the plane landed."On landing the said passenger was attended by the doctor at the airport and subsequently was treated at the hospital and discharged. Our officials accompanied the passenger to the hospital and offered all support to the passenger till discharge," AI spokesperson said. Upon receiving information of the incident, Air India's engineering team carried out a thorough inspection of the aircraft.

"Our team followed the protocol and conducted a complete inspection of the aircraft and found the scorpion after which due fumigation process was carried out. We sincerely regret the agony and inconvenience caused to the passenger," Air India said. 

(with inputs from ANI)

