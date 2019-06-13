SCO summit: In Kyrgyzstan, PM Narendra Modi to meet both Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin

Starting Thursday, PM Modi will be in Kyrgyzstan for a two-day visit to participate in the highly-anticipated 19th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, where he will have a number of bilateral engagements.

In a pre-departure statement, the PM said, "We attach special importance to SCO in promoting multi-lateral, political, security, economic and people-to-people interaction in the region," adding, "India has actively participated in various SCO dialogue mechanisms since its full membership of SCO two years ago."

After reaching the country by mid-day, PM Modi has a packed first day with meetings lined up with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This will be his first meeting with President Xi this year; also their first meet since the listing of Masood Azhar as a global terrorist by the United Nations. Later this year, the Chinese President will be visiting India for the second informal summit.

The second day will have two components — his participation at the SCO summit, with the latter half dedicated to engagement with his Kyrgyz counterpart. India is expected to raise a number of issues — from terror to trade to connectivity and ties with central Asia.

— Zee Media Newsroom