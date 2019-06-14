SCO Summit: Countries sponsoring terrorism must be held accountable, PM Modi's veiled dig at Pakistan

After strictly maintaining the policy of no interaction with Imran Khan at SCO summit, PM Modi took his chance to slam Pakistan for not doing enough to curb terror without directly mentioning them.

In a veiled attack on Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that countries sponsoring, aiding and funding terrorism must be held accountable as he called for a global conference to combat the menace.

Addressing the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit here, Modi highlighted the spirit and ideals of the SCO to strengthen cooperation in the fight against terrorism.

India stood for a terrorism-free society, he said. PM said that all countries should take lead and isolate those who are aiding terrorism.

To combat the menace of terrorism, countries will have to come out of their narrow purview to unite against it, Modi said in the presence of his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan.Prime Minister Modi also called on the SCO member states to cooperate under the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) against terrorism.He also urged the SCO leaders to organise a global conference on terrorism.

Modi arrived in the Kyrgyz capital on Thursday for the two-day SCO summit. The SCO is a China-led 8-member economic and security bloc with India and Pakistan being admitted to the grouping in 2017. PM Modi also congratulated Putin for next year's presidency.

In a veiled jibe at China, PM mentioned about India's connectivity projects and said globally, such projects should respect the sovereignty and be transparent, in a clear reference to China's BRI project which goes through PoK. He also mentioned about visiting the terror affected church in Sri Lanka. He spoke about seeing the ugly face of terrorism in Sri Lanka which took away lives of hundreds of innocents.

PM stressed on healthy cooperation between the SCO countries. Regarding Afghanistan, PM stressed on peace being maintained in the area. PM also said that India has been the first responder, in case of humanitarian disaster in neighbourhood.



With PTI inputs