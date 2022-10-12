Search icon
Scary scene from Karnataka as road wiped away due to heavy rainfall in Koppal, watch viral video

In Karnataka's Koppal district, a road washed away as a result of heavy rain.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 12, 2022, 07:32 AM IST

(Picture: ANI)

Heavy rains caused road washouts in Karnataka's Koppal district. The heavy rainfall has caused major destruction in the Koppal district and people on the roads are seen troubled in a viral video tweeted by ANI, as the road washed out.

According to the IMD, thunderstorms will be prevalent in 20 districts of Karnataka.

Kalaburagi, Yadgiri, Raichur, Koppal, Gadag, Belagavi, Ballary, Chitradurga, Chikkamagaluru, and Chikkaballapur are the districts that are on yellow alert.

For the state's coastal area, no such warning has been issued, though.

Bengaluru residents have been waking up to hazy mornings with drizzles and a drop in temperature for the past several days.

This weather is expected to last for a few more days, according to forecasts.

On Wednesday, rainfall is expected in the northern districts of Kalaburagi, Yadgiri, Raichur, Koppala, Gadag, and Belagavi.

Tumakuru, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, and Bengaluru Rural in the south would experience severe downpours in the meantime.

Heavy rains would also affect the districts of Chikkamagaluru, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Kodagu, Shivamogga, Chitradurga, and Davangere.

To guarantee people's safety, authorities have been instructed to stay attentive and take the appropriate action.

