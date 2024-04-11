Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Scan to see scam': DMK's 'Ji-Pay' poster attack on PM Modi

India ready to cooperate...': Rajnath Singh offers assistance to Pakistan in combating terrorism

How tourism contributes immensely towards economy of ASEAN

Watch: Aamir Khan celebrates Eid with paps, distributes sweets with sons Junaid, Azad; netizens praise their simplicity

Meet school dropout with Rs 10830 crore net worth, runs Rs 13430 crore company, he's from...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Scan to see scam': DMK's 'Ji-Pay' poster attack on PM Modi

How tourism contributes immensely towards economy of ASEAN

Watch: Aamir Khan celebrates Eid with paps, distributes sweets with sons Junaid, Azad; netizens praise their simplicity

8 health benefits of eating guava leaves

Benefits of eating coconut malai

Benefits of vitamin E oil for skin 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Eid 2024: Crescent Moon Sighted In Saudi Arabia, Dubai, UAE, Qatar, Eid In India On...

Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: Delhi CM Goes To Supreme Court Amid Setback From HC | Liquor Policy Case

Sandeshkhali Row: Calcutta HC Orders Court-Monitored CBI Probe Into Sexual Assault Case | Bengal

Watch: Aamir Khan celebrates Eid with paps, distributes sweets with sons Junaid, Azad; netizens praise their simplicity

Hema Malini's mother wanted this superstar as son-in-law, its not Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Sanjeev Kumar

Jr NTR protects director Trivikram from fan mob, escorts him to car, netizens laud his gesture: 'Annaya for life'- Watch

HomeIndia

India

'Scan to see scam': DMK's 'Ji-Pay' poster attack on PM Modi

In his address, Modi indirectly referred to the DMK's leadership, alleging their involvement in corruption and accusing them of plundering Tamil Nadu.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Apr 11, 2024, 05:04 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a bold move against their political adversary, the DMK reportedly launched a campaign featuring 'Ji-Pay' posters adorned with the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi across Tamil Nadu.

These posters, equipped with a barcode, invited viewers to "scan the code and uncover the scams". This strategic move follows Prime Minister Modi's scathing remarks against the ruling DMK during a rally in Vellore, just a day prior. Accusing the DMK of monopolizing corruption and fostering divisive politics, Modi targeted the party and its ally Congress for prioritizing familial interests over public welfare.

In his address, Modi indirectly referred to the DMK's leadership, alleging their involvement in corruption and accusing them of plundering Tamil Nadu. He juxtaposed the nation's strides in 5G technology against the tarnished image left by the 2G scam, attributing responsibility to the DMK. Notably, DMK figures like A Raja and Kanimozhi were embroiled in the 2G spectrum allocation case but were subsequently acquitted by a special court.

With the imminent elections in Tamil Nadu looming large, set to determine all 39 Lok Sabha seats on April 19, this electoral battleground assumes significant importance in shaping the state's political trajectory.

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Almora Uttarakhand Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Raghu Ram says his mental heath, marriage suffered due to Roadies; reveals if he will ever return to MTV show

Alka Yagnik reacts to Choli Ke Peeche remix in Crew: 'Usme rap-wap daal ke...'

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta puja vidhi, rituals, significance, colour, mantra

Meet IAS officer who topped class 12th, faced adverse family issues, cracked UPSC at 22 without coaching, AIR was…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement