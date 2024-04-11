'Scan to see scam': DMK's 'Ji-Pay' poster attack on PM Modi

In a bold move against their political adversary, the DMK reportedly launched a campaign featuring 'Ji-Pay' posters adorned with the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi across Tamil Nadu.

These posters, equipped with a barcode, invited viewers to "scan the code and uncover the scams". This strategic move follows Prime Minister Modi's scathing remarks against the ruling DMK during a rally in Vellore, just a day prior. Accusing the DMK of monopolizing corruption and fostering divisive politics, Modi targeted the party and its ally Congress for prioritizing familial interests over public welfare.

In his address, Modi indirectly referred to the DMK's leadership, alleging their involvement in corruption and accusing them of plundering Tamil Nadu. He juxtaposed the nation's strides in 5G technology against the tarnished image left by the 2G scam, attributing responsibility to the DMK. Notably, DMK figures like A Raja and Kanimozhi were embroiled in the 2G spectrum allocation case but were subsequently acquitted by a special court.

With the imminent elections in Tamil Nadu looming large, set to determine all 39 Lok Sabha seats on April 19, this electoral battleground assumes significant importance in shaping the state's political trajectory.