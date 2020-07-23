SC dismisses plea against home delivery of alcohol in Pune, Nasik

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed petition filed by Maharashtra Wine Merchants Association against the home delivery of liquor in Pune and Nasik. It is to be noted that home delivery of liquor was allowed in view of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Maharashtra Wine Merchants Association urged the Supreme Court to intervene against the home delivery of liquor in Pune and Nasik.

"We are not interested to hear this petition. Liquor is not an essential thing, why we should make an urgent order," a bench of the apex court, headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar said.

The Excise Department of the Maharashtra government had in May this year allowed the home delivery of liquor with certain guidelines and precautions which are to be followed during its delivery in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(With ANI inputs)