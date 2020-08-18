Headlines

Satya Pal Malik appointed as Meghalaya Governor; Bhagat Singh Koshyari to take additional charge of Goa

As per media reports, the relation between Satyapal Malik and Goa Chief Minister was not good as the Governor had raised the issue of COVID-19 mismanagement, and also raised objections on the state government`s decision to construct a new Rajbhavan.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 18, 2020, 02:52 PM IST

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday appointed Satya Pal Malik as the Governor of Meghalaya. While Malik will replace Tathagata Roy in Meghalaya, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari will discharge the functions of the Governor of Goa in addition to his own duties.

The transfer of Malik, notified by the President in his official communique said: "Shri Satya Pal Malik, Governor of Goa is transferred and appointed as Governor of Meghalaya. And Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Governor of Maharashtra to discharge the functions of the Governor of Goa in addition to his own duties."

"The above appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices," President Office added.

Malik was appointed the Governor of Goa on October 25, 2019, and took the charge on November 3. Prior to this, Malik was Governor of Jammu & Kashmir from August 2018 to October 2019. But, after the state was bifurcated into two Union territories following the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, he was moved to Goa.

As per media reports, the relation between Satyapal Malik and Goa Chief Minister was not good as the Governor had raised the issue of COVID-19 mismanagement, and also raised objections on the state government`s decision to construct a new Rajbhavan.

 

(With agency inputs)

