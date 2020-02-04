Headlines

India

'Sanyog ya prayog?' Priyanka Gandhi jabs PM Modi on job losses

Speaking at a poll rally on Monday, the Prime Minister had said the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Shaheen Bagh and other areas in Delhi are not a coincidence but an experiment.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 04, 2020, 10:03 PM IST

Returning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's jibe at Shaheen Bagh protest as "sanyog nahi prayog", Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday questioned the BJP government over the issue of job losses and took a dig at his remarks made at a Delhi rally on Monday. 

Priyanka asked Modi whether the rise in unemployment was a coincidence or an experiment.

Speaking at a poll rally on Monday, the Prime Minister had said the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Shaheen Bagh and other areas in Delhi are not a coincidence but an experiment ("sanyog nahi prayog") and a political conspiracy to destroy the country's harmony.

Addressing a joint rally with brother Rahul Gandhi in Sangam Vihar, Priyanka said, According to a report, 3.5 crore jobs have reduced in 7 sectors. When PM comes to give a speech in front of you, he does not even mention it. Can he tell us whether the job losses were a coincidence or an experiment (Kya PM bata sakte hain ki yeh rozgaar ka ghatna sanyog hai ya prayog hai)?"

"Can he tell us that in 35 years, the unemployment rate is the highest, 'ye kya sanyog tha, ya prayog tha unka'? (Was it coincidence, or his experiment)," she said.

The Congress general secretary also hit out at the BJP for saying it wants to make Delhi like Uttar Pradesh where she claimed there is crime, anarchy and no sign of development.

She also hit out at the BJP and AAP for spending crores on publicity.

The BJP and AAP leaders keep praising themselves but do not talk about the things that matter to the people, she said.

Attacking Modi, Priyanka Gandhi said the prime minister says that the opposition does not allow him to work, but he is still working at a fast pace.

"This is true that state firms are being sold at a fast pace. They sold LIC, BPCL, Air India, BSNL and our even planning to sell railways. Really his pace is really fast. The Congress government alleviated 14 crore people out of poverty and in five years they have rapidly pushed people back in poverty," the Congress leader alleged.

She also attacked Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks that "we (the BJP) will make Delhi like UP".

"I am the Congress general secretary of UP, let me tell you what he has made of UP. It was a state that had the most potential. What is the state of affairs now, the BJP government, has harassed people," she alleged.

"Unemployment rate in UP is the highest, every two minutes a woman is raped, every 90 minutes there is a crime against a child, everyday there is an atrocity against 30 Dalits, maximum number of murders are in UP, unemployment is on top while eduction is languishing at the bottom of priorities," Priynaka Gandhi said.

"This is the state of affairs in UP where they have a government and they say that they want to make Delhi like UP. There is crime, anarchy and no sign of development in UP," she said.

Priyanka Gandhi also slammed Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP, saying it is claiming credit for work done by former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi invests Rs 5,200 crore in publicity, Arvind Kejriwal is not far behind and has spent Rs 611 crore for the Delhi polls," she said.

"What is the need for publicity if work is doing the talking for them," Priyanka Gandhi said, adding that they are doing so because they have done less work.

The BJP and the AAP should say how many roads and flyovers they have constructed, she said.

"Real issues are not being raised, someone talks of other countries, someone talks of divisive issues. One says those speaking against him is anti-national. When somebody raises people's issues, efforts are made to shut him up," she added. 

(With PTI inputs)

