Sanjay Jha suspended from Congress for 'anti-party activities', 'breach of discipline' after siding with Sachin Pilot

The Congress on Tuesday suspended former spokesperson Sanjay Jha from the party for "anti-party activities" and "breach of discipline" after the former spokesperson sided with Rajasthan leader Sachin Pilot who was sacked as the PCC chief and deputy CM.

"Sanjay Jha has been suspended from the Congress Party with immediate effect for anti-party activities and breach of discipline," Maharashtra Congress said in a press release signed by state party chief Balasaheb Thorat.

Earlier today, Jha sided with Sachin Pilot and said in a tweet, "For five years Sachin Pilot gave his blood, tears, toil and sweat for the Congress party between 2013-18. The Congress came back from a wretched 21 seats to 100. We just gave him a performance bonus. We are so meritocratic. We are so transparent."

Pilot was sacked as state party chief and Deputy Chief Minister after he revolted against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Jha was removed as the spokesperson of the party by Congress president Sonia Gandhi in June, days after he criticised the party in a newspaper column.

Since being sacked as the spokesperson, Jha has been openly criticising the party leadership over various issues including the lack of leadership.