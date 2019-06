Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's 'Abhinandan' for team India after decisive win over Pakistan

Famous sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has complimented the Team India for their decisive win over Pakistan in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

His beautiful sand art-work on the beach of Puri reads -- Abhinandan Team India.

Pattnaik, a Padma Shri awardee, and internationally recognised sand artist, created 20 feet long bat using sand on which is inscribed -- 'Abhinandan Team India.'

"#AbhinandanTeamIndia for winning against Pakistan in @ICC World Cup #CWC19 . My SandArt of 20ft long cricket bat at Puri beach in Odisha. #INDvPAK," Pattnaik wrote on his Twitter.

#AbhinandanTeamIndia for winning against Pakistan in @ICC World Cup #CWC19 . My SandArt of 20ft long cricket bat at puri beach in Odisha. #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/nXhVfB0nzn — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) June 17, 2019

Pattnaik's sand art-work comes after Pakistani TV channel's 'shameful' cricket World Cup advertisement using IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman as a prop, which was widely slammed by the Twitterverse.

Wing Commander Varthaman, flying MiG -21 Bison fighter plane, was chasing Pakistani jets which had crossed over to PoK where his aircraft was shot down in aerial dogfight. He ejected safely and was taken to the custody by the Pakistani Army.