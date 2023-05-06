Search icon
Samyukta Kisan Morcha to hold nationwide protests in support of wrestlers

From May 11-18, an all-India agitation shall be held by SKM in all state capitals, district headquarters, and talukas.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: May 06, 2023, 10:04 PM IST

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Saturday announced that it will hold nationwide protests in support of grapplers protesting against Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The outfit also demanded the immediate arrest of Singh.

On May 7, several senior leaders of SKM from Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and western Uttar Pradesh, with hundreds of farmers, shall once again visit the protest site at Jantar Mantar and extend support to the protesting wrestlers, the outfit said in a statement. SKM leaders shall also lead deputations to important administrative officers such as the commissioner of police, Delhi, as well as Union home and sports ministers, it said.

From May 11-18, an all-India agitation shall be held in all state capitals, district headquarters, and talukas. Public meetings and protest marches shall be held and effigy of Singh and the BJP-led central government shall be burnt, the SKM said. The SKM had spearheaded the year-long agitation against the now-repealed farm laws of the Centre.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political), a breakaway group of SKM, on Friday said a large number of farmers will gather at the Jantar Mantar here on May 8 in support of wrestlers protesting against the WFI president.

The wrestlers have been staging a sit-in at Jantar Mantar since April 23. They have levelled allegations of sexual harassment against the WFI chief, who is also a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Uttar Pradesh.

