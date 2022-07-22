Actor Salman Khan meets Mumbai CP, seeks weapon license over death threat letter

Actor Salman Khan

A month after receiving a death threat letter, megastar Salman Khan met Mumbai Commissioner of Police Vivek Pansalkar in the latter's office in South Mumbai. Around 4 p.m., the actor arrived in his car at the Mumbai police headquarters, located opposite Crawford Market, and met Phansalkar.

According to sources, after getting the threat letter, the 56-year-old actor applied in written to Mumbai Police for a weapon license for his protection. In the context of the license, Salman met Mumbai CP.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Actor Salman Khan leaves from the office of Mumbai Commissioner of Police Vivek Phansalkar pic.twitter.com/1NsJ2T375a — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2022

The 'Dabangg' actor also met the Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Vishwas Nangre Patil there, as per reports.

Last month, Salman and his father Salim Khan got a letter threatening them with the fate of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. His protection was tightened after the letter was submitted to the police.

The letter was discovered by Salim's security team, according to a Times of India report. According to a police official quoted in the report, "Salim Khan has a morning ritual where he takes his security team for a walk along the seafront. He frequently stops to rest there. On a bench, there was a chit left behind.

The police were informed about the threat mentioned in the letter, the report added. Police are also checking CCTV footage in the area. The news of the threat comes a few days after it was reported that Salman’s security was beefed up after Lawrence Bishnoi emerged as the key accused in Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder.

One of Bishnoi's aide was arrested in 2018 for threatening to kill the actor in connection to the blackbuck killing case.