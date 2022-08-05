Search icon
Chhota Shakeel's close aide Salim Qureshi arrested by NIA in Mumbai

Salim Fruit, a close aide of D Company, played an active role in extorting huge amounts of money in the name of Chhota Shakeel

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 06:39 AM IST

Chhota Shakeel's close aide Salim Qureshi arrested by NIA in Mumbai
Image Credit: PTI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested Mohd Salim Mohd Iqbal Qureshi aka Salim Fruit, the brother-in-law of gangster Dawood Ibrahim's close aide Chhota Shakeel, in a case connected to D Company's illegal activities.

"Salim Fruit, a close aide of D Company, actively participated in extorting large sums of money in the name of Chhota Shakeel through property dealings and dispute settlements in order to raise terror funding for D Company's terrorist activities. More investigation is being done "the agency said.

The NIA said Dawood Ibrahim and his associates were charged in February with "terrorist and criminal activities" such as smuggling, narco-terrorism, money laundering, circulation of fake currency, raising terror funds, and working in active collaboration with international terrorist organizations such as Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, and Al Qaeda.

Two persons were earlier arrested in the case on May 12, it said.

Further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from ANI)

