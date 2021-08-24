RT-PCR negative report not mandatory for fully vaccinated people travelling by air to Chhattisgarh

Air travellers who have been administered both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine do not need to carry a negative RT-PCR test while entering Chhattisgarh.

Amid the rise of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, carrying a negative RT-PCR test was mandatory for all air travellers landing in Chhattisgarh.

Earlier this month, the state government had issued the guideline that all the air travelers, despite them being fully vaccinated against the virus, will have to submit a negative RT-PCR test conducted within 96 hours of boarding the flight. The government has now backtracked on its decision to do so.

According to the new guidelines, a negative RT-PCR test presented at the time of air travel will not be mandatory for those who have been fully vaccinated against the virus. The rule will remain the same for those who have not yet gotten both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, the General Administration Department of Chhattisgarh stated.

Right now, there are a total of 990 active COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh. The state is currently witnessing a daily rise in just over 50 cases. The COVID test positivity rate in Chhattisgarh has decreased significantly and thus, the administration has started easing the restrictions put in place during the second wave of the COVID pandemic.