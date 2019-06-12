RSMSSB recruitment 2019: Pharmacist, Librarian 3rd grade, Stenographer exams to be held in July, check full schedule

Recruitment exam for Pharmacist, Librarian 3rd grade, Stenographer in Rajasthan will be conducted in the month of July. Rajasthan State and Ministerial Subordinate Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) have announced that the exam will be conducted in July while the admit cards will be disbursed in due time.

Complete schedule for recruitment exams

Pharmacist exam will be conducted on July 6 from 8 am to 11 am.

Librarian exam will also be held on June 6 from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Exam for the recruitment of Stenographer will take place on July 14. It has been divided in two sessions, the first session will be held from 8 am to 11 am while the second session will take place from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Candidates who would like to seek more information can visit the official website rsmsssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

When admit cards will be released?

The Rajasthan State and Ministerial Subordinate Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) will issue a separate notification informing about the release of the admit card.