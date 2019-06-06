Rs 550 coin will mark Guru Nanak's 550th birth anniversary

India will issue a commemorative coin of Rs 550 to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev which will be celebrated this November.

One side of the coin will have the picture of Gurudwara Shri Ber Sahib in Punjab's Sultanpur Lodhi, with the inscription '550th Prakash Utsav of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji' in Hindi and English. The script will run along the top and lower peripherie so the coin.

The years 1496 and 2019 will also be inscribed — 1496 being the year of birth of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism and the first of the ten Sikh gurus.

The other side will bear the Lion Capitol of Ashoka Pillar in the centre, with Satyameva Jayate inscribed below.